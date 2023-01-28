Here’s a comment my wife and I have gotten once or twice in Japan, about our son: “Oh, look at the baby! Is he half?”
Mixed, mixed race, biracial, multiracial — I’m not sure what the most accepted English term is for someone with parents of two different ethnicities. The Japanese word, though, is “half.”
More accurately, I suppose, it’s “hafu.” Japanese often absorbs foreign words, transliterating them into its own phonetic system. “Half” was adopted from English, becoming “hafu” in the process.
I should also say that the word isn’t exclusive to race; “hafu” applies any time one parent is non-Japanese. A Japanese person and a Chinese person may both racially identify as Asian, but their child, in Japan, would still be hafu.
It’s a tricky term. There are obvious undesirable connotations built into the word, like the sense that something “half” isn’t really “whole.” On its face, the word communicates something lacking, insufficient, or incomplete.
This is especially true in the context of Japan. The overriding values in Japan tend toward conformity, uniformity, homogeneity, and tradition. A person born outside the predominant mold is almost predisposed to rock those boats, especially when the label intimates something not whole.
Still, it’s the word we have.
Previous generations had other words. The term “ainoko” was used in the 20th century, literally meaning “between child,” and “konketsuji” was used as well, that one meaning “mixed-blood child.” Both of these are now regarded as derogatory, and “hafu” currently holds down the nomenclatural fort.
There have been efforts to leave the term behind like the others. In the 1990s, a grassroots campaign tried to replace it with the word “daburu” (from the English “double”) to highlight how this type of person can actually bring more, not less, to the table.
“Daburu” was still being discussed in the mid-2000s when I arrived in Japan, but I hear markedly less about it now than I did then. It seems to have fizzled, and I don’t know anyone who uses it.
A friend of mine with twin daughters, both hafu, told me that he wishes no term were used at all. His perspective is that any label put on his kids only sets up their peers to mark them as different. Young kids want to fit in (his daughters are in elementary school), and he doesn’t want the focus to be on their difference.
Another friend of mine is himself hafu, and he doesn’t mind the term. He has two kids with his Japanese wife, and those kids are, as you may have guessed, “kwota” (quarter). He uses “hafu” and “kwota” without a second thought.
I personally see value in a label of some sort. My son, for example, will be bilingual, will celebrate extra holidays, will eat more foreign foods, will have traveled overseas, and will look different. The same applies to many hafu kids (though not all), and a label can act as shorthand for people to anticipate that kind of thing with them.
Still, I’m not entirely happy that the label has to be “hafu.”
There’s a fault in the human brain that applies math where it doesn’t belong. Someone may hear that my son is hafu and get the impression that he is somehow halfway Japanese. But of course he’s all Japanese.
He has Japanese citizenship, a Japanese passport, and when he’s older, I don’t imagine they’ll let him pay 50% of his Japanese taxes. There’s nothing halfway about his Japanese-ness that I can see.
He also happens to be fully American: a citizen, a passport holder, and a potential taxpayer. You can be 100% of both.
Rigid ideas of “half” and “whole” don’t apply to human beings. If two people carry someone out of a burning building, are they each half a hero? If you have four kids, do you love them each at one-quarter capacity?
My complaint with the term “hafu,” then, is that it can lead one down that misguided “halfway” line of thought.
I’ll continue using the term, though, for communication’s sake — at least until the euphemism treadmill presents society with the new and improved word. And I look forward to that.
I also don’t begrudge others their use of “hafu” in regard to my son. The few times we’ve heard it, it’s been with fine intentions.
I’ll be on the lookout for people using the term in that misguided way, though. If its use costs my son any ground, that’s cause for stepping in. To my mind, it’s something to judge on a case-by-case basis, and to paraphrase Justice Potter Stewart, I’ll know it when I hear it.
That’s the story on “hafu,” from my perspective anyway. The word has its place, but it’s perched on some not-so-thick ice. I’m comfortable with it, but only about halfway.
