When thinking about hydrangeas, the mophead, or bigleaf type, comes to mind first. However, the peegee or panicle hydrangea type makes a beautiful show too.
The most colorful hydrangeas are the bigleaf hydrangeas, Hydrangea macrophylla. The flowers are usually pink or blue, depending on the pH of the soil. Some hydrangeas will respond to a soil pH of 6.0 to 6.5 with a pink flower color. Soil pH of 5.0 to 5.5 will result in a blue flower color. Some hydrangeas stay a pink color even with low pH. Bigleaf hydrangeas grow best in moist, well-drained soil and partial shade. If planted in full sun, they wilt in our summer heat. The north side of the house or building provides shade, making this a good location.
The two common types of flower heads available for bigleaf hydrangea are mophead or lacecap. Mophead type makes a full, large, round ball of sepals. The showy part of the flower is the sepals, which surround the sterile flower bud. Lacecap type has flower buds surrounded by sepals along the outside edge of the flower head. The inside of the flower head has fertile buds which lack the showy sepals. The type of flower head that a plant produces depends on the cultivar.
Most bigleaf hydrangeas bloom on the previous season’s growth. Part of last year’s growth may be injured by cold weather during winter. Until it begins to flower, it will be hard to know if all the flower buds are living or if they were injured by cold temperatures.
Today, there are reblooming bigleaf hydrangeas with flowers produced on new wood, which is also called the current season’s growth. In 1998, a true reblooming hydrangea was patented and trademarked as Endless Summer (Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Bailmer’). This plant has the mophead flower type in pink or blue color, depending on the pH. The flower may reach up to 8 inches in diameter. The plant is 3 to 4 feet tall.
A lacecap flower type that blooms on old and new wood is Endless Summer “Twist-n-Shout.” It produces lipstick pink, large, showy sepals in a soil pH of 6 to 7. In a pH range of 5 to 5.8, the small fertile buds have a periwinkle hue with the showy sepals staying a rich pink color. This plant has glossy green leaves and red stems.
Today, there are many bigleaf cultivars available that bloom on both old and new wood.
Many of the pretty white or lime green hydrangea blossoms seen in landscapes in July, August, and into September have the common name of peegee or panicle hydrangea. To find the right hydrangea, use the scientific name of Hydrangea paniculata.
The leaves of this type are arranged opposite each other on the stem. They are about 3 to 6 inches long in a somewhat oval shape with an edge that could be described as saw-toothed.
The cluster of flowers on the panicle hydrangea form a pyramidal shape with small branches coming off a central axis. The base of the flower cluster is wider than the top. Like the bigleaf hydrangea, the flower head is made up of showy sepals, which surround a sterile flower bud, and the fertile buds which lack the showy sepals. The panicles vary in length from 6 to 8 inches depending on the cultivar.
The soil pH does not have an effect on the color of the panicle hydrangea flowers, which are actually the sepals. Most of these have white flowers which naturally turn to a pinkish color with aging and eventually to a light tan to brown in the fall.
The good news is that the flowers are produced on the new wood which makes flowering reliable as compared to the non-reblooming bigleaf hydrangeas. This means it should be pruned in late winter or early spring. Pruning manages the plant’s size and the number of stems. You may see some cultivars pruned and trained to a single trunk. The plant habit is considered a medium shrub to small tree. Depending on the cultivar, the plant may reach 3 to 20 feet wide and tall.
Unlike the bigleaf type, the panicle hydrangea prefers full sun but will grow in partial shade. A well-drained, moist soil is best.
A common older Hydrangea paniculata cultivar found in the landscape is Grandiflora. It reaches 10 to 25 feet tall. The sterile florets cover conical flowers 6 to 8 inches long. The weight of the flowers cause the branches to arch downward.
A newer cultivar in the landscape of Hydrangea paniculata is Limelight. It grows 6 to 8 feet tall and wide. The sterile flower sepals emerge white, change to chartreuse-lime, and eventually become pink-rose toned before turning tan. The weight of the flowers cause the branches to arch downward.
For smaller spaces, the cultivar Jane, sold as Little Lime (Hydrangea paniculata), is 3 to 5 feet tall and wide with a mounding habit. The flowers emerge light green and change to pink and burgundy in the fall. The strong stems hold the flowers upright.
There are many cultivars of Hydrangea macrophylla and paniculata available. Enjoy investigating and growing them. For more information contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipThis week on KY Extension Horticulture Webinar Wednesday, Dr. Ellen Crocker, Forestry Extension Specialist, will talk about “Invasive Plants.” Join us on Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. You can register at https://uky.zoom.us/j/566301042.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
