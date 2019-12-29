The biggest holiday of the year is just around the corner! That is, if you're in Japan where New Year's Day is the biggest holiday of the year, then the biggest holiday of the year is just around the corner!
After many years of celebrating it, I've come to realize that New Year's Day here checks the same boxes that Christmas does for many in the United States.
First and foremost, there's the time off. Schools and offices shut down for a winter break, the only difference being that it's built around New Year's rather than Christmas. The university where I work lets out for a 12-day vacation with New Year's Day right at the center. It's nice, but frustratingly, our final class day was Dec. 25 this year. In Japan, Christmas is a holiday on par with Valentine's Day or Halloween in the U.S., so we put on our holiday sweaters and go into work.
Believe it or not, Japan can also go toe-to-toe with the U.S. on holiday foods. For all the ham, turkey, stuffing, and pie that Americans take down this time of year, the Japanese match it with an assortment of New Year's foods collectively known as osechi.
Most osechi are deeply symbolic. A sweet potato and chestnut dish known as kuri kinton symbolizes wealth due to its gold coloring. Shrimp, served whole, are eaten for longevity because their long antennae and curved bodies represent the long beard and bent posture of an old-timer. Another favorite called datemaki is a fish-flavored omelette that's rolled up and cut into bite-sized pieces. The spiral in the center of a piece of datemaki is meant to evoke a scroll, which of course means it's good for your academics.
There are at least a dozen more types of osechi, all with specific meanings, and, it should be pointed out, all served cold. An important part of the new year is to start it off without doing any work, which means no cooking. All the osechi is prepared over the last few days of December so that you can just graze for the first few days of January.
New Year's Day is also when the Japanese exchange holiday cards, but of course not exactly how we do it. First of all, we're not talking about folded cards in envelopes. Japanese New Year's cards, known as nengajo, are postcards. And rather than slowly collect them throughout the season like Americans do, the Japanese post office holds all nengajo until Jan. 1.
Early in the morning on New Year's Day, fleets of postal service vehicles are released into the streets, and bundles of nengajo are delivered to people's homes. There's kind of a Christmas-morning atmosphere when you receive your stack of nengajo. Everyone wants to see what everyone else's cards look like, and you don't want to be the sap who sent out boring nengajo.
Some true ballers still illustrate and paint their nengajo by hand, though this has mostly been overtaken by online templates. One constant, however, is that the new year's zodiac animal will make an appearance. Our cards this year, designed online by my wife, feature little mice here and there to signify the coming Year of the Rat. I say "mice" because it sounds better.
One interesting if dark twist: If you've had a death in the family in the preceding year, you receive no New Year's cards. This seems like a real kick in the pants, but it's actually requested by the grieving family. Sometime in November, the bereaved send out another type of postcard called a mochu hagaki which reminds their friends not to send them anything. I understand the decorum they're going for, but can you imagine a year of no Christmas cards just because Aunt Greta fell off a mountain back in May? Yeesh.
Finally, what holiday in any country would be complete without an enormous amount of time spent in front of the television? In America, we have the Christmas Story marathon and, my personal favorite, five Christmas Day NBA games.
Japan's answer to all this holiday TV is the four-and-a-half-hour singing extravaganza known as Kohaku Uta Gassen. Airing on New Year's Eve, the "Red and White Song Battle" pits Japan's top singers against each other in an epic boys vs. girls showdown.
The red team is made up of the top 25 or so most famous female vocalists in the country, and they trade performances, song for song, with the white team made up of the 25 most famous guys. A panel of judges chooses the winning team, and, in recent years, the home audience even gets a vote via text message. This is staple New Year's entertainment in Japan dating back to the early 1950s when it was broadcast only on radio.
This year, Japan is gearing up for the 70th annual Kohaku Uta Gassen, and it's a chance for the ladies to make up some ground. Through the previous 69 competition years, the male singers hold a 38-31 advantage. That's a little historical Japanese song battle trivia you can share at your own New Year's Eve celebrations.
So that's what my holidays in Japan are looking like. I'll eat some food, receive a few cards in the mail, and watch hours of TV. It's exactly like America, just with enormous differences.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
