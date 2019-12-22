The winter landscape may seem brown and drab, especially on cloudy days. But as I tell my twins, look at the trees and shrubs and notice the branching pattern.
Notice the subtle changes in bark color among different types of trees. In addition, observe herbaceous perennials that provide form and structure to the garden.
Even showy fruits catch our eye. Since plants are all around us, we can enjoy them without having to grow everything ourselves. You may see some of the plants with winter interest discussed below in the area or want to include them in your garden.
A tree with the main feature of beautiful, exfoliating, brown and orange bark is the paperbark maple (Acer griseum). The plant grows slowly and reaches 20 to 30 feet tall with a spread of 15 to 25 feet.
The shape of the tree is oval to round with an upright branching pattern. During the growing season, the leaves consist of 3 leaflets compared to the single and simple leaf of some other common maples.
In the fall, the leaves turn a russet red color. It requires soil that is well-drained, and it grows in full sun. This tree may be difficult to find. Check locally, first, and then turn to mail order or the internet if necessary.
A more common plant with beautiful peeling bark on the trunk is the Heritage birch (Betula nigra Heritage). The bark color is described as salmon-brown. The small, young branches have a relaxed to weeping feel.
The leaves during the growing season are dark green and turn yellow in the fall. The plant can reach 40 to 50 feet tall and spread 40 to 50 feet wide. It starts as an open tree which is often taller than wide in youth. A single trunk specimen is available, but it is available as multi-trunk too. The plant prefers to grow in moist soil but will tolerate compacted soil and drought.
A shrub to small tree with red berries is the common winterberry, Ilex verticillata. This plant is a deciduous holly covered with bright red fruits that persist into winter until the birds devour them. The slow to medium growing shrub can reach 6 to 8 feet in height and width. It prefers a well-drained soil but will grow where the soil is moist.
Male flowers and female flowers are produced on different plants. In order to have berries, you will need one male plant among several female plants.
Numerous good cultivars of winterberry are available, selected for fruit size, fruit color, or fall leaf color. For example, Red Sprite is a cultivar that grows 3 to 5 feet tall with large berries. It requires "Jim Dandy" as the pollinator.
Another shrub with berries is beautyberry "Profusion" (Callicarpa bodinieri "Profusion"). It is a 4 to 6 feet deciduous shrub with beautiful violet-purple berries, which make the best show in September and October. The berries are about 1/8 inch in diameter and are produced in a small group along the stem. It produces lavender colored flowers in the summer, but they are hidden under the foliage.
The plant reaches up to 6 feet tall and spreads 4 to 6 feet wide. It grows in full sun to part shade. The berries are produced on new wood.
Foerster's feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora 'Karl Foerster') has quarter to one-half inch wide leaves that form a clump reaching 2 to 3 feet tall. Flower spikes emerge in late May to June and reach about 3 to 4 feet above the foliage. The flowers are greenish with red-bronze tones when they emerge, and they dry a golden color. Foerster's reed grass prefers a moist, rich soil but tolerates heavy soils.
It tolerates heat if plenty of moisture is available. A location with full sun is best for this grass. Movement and sound are added to the garden with the wind blowing through its flower heads in the fall and winter. In the spring, before new growth forms, cut it back to 2 to 4 inches tall.
A plant that my mother and I enjoy in winter is the herbaceous perennial Italian arum (Arum italicum). The foliage appears in late fall and persists through winter in our area. It is unique to see the green arrow-shaped leaves in the garden at this time of year. In the spring, a jack-in-the-pulpit like flower emerges.
The foliage dies down as the plant sets red seeds on the stalk in the summer. In the fall, the leaves emerge again and the cycle repeats itself. Italian arum prefers to grow in moist, well-drained soil in shade to partial shade. The plant is 12 to 20 inches tall including the seed stalk.
For more information about winter interest in the landscape, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-929-3108 after January 1 when the office opens again after the holidays.
Annette's Tip
As you enjoy the branches of trees, notice the shape of the plant too. Maples and ashes usually have a broad, rounded crown. Oaks may have an oval, upright canopy with many strong, bold branches. Snow outlining the branches accents the shape and texture of the plant. For more information about native trees in Kentucky, visit https://www.uky.edu/hort/Kentucky-trees or contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office. No matter the tree, enjoy its architecture and interesting characteristics to discover something new in the landscape to chase the winter blues away.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
