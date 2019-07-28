O'Bryan -- Vincent

Together with their families and friends, Elizabeth Megan O'Bryan and Cody Seth Vincent were joyfully united in marriage on Saturday, July 8, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bremen.
Megan is the daughter of Kevin and Sharon O'Bryan of Philpot and the granddaughter of Sidney and Lena Probus of Owensboro, and Danny and Janie O'Bryan of Philpot.
Cody is the son of Mickey and Tammy Vincent of Bremen. He is the grandson of Marion and Gaye Hargrove and the late Irvin and Mae Vincent, all of Bremen.
The bride holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Louisville and is employed as an RN at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The groom holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Kentucky Wesleyan College. He is employed as an assistant manager of accounting at Totoyetsu Mid-America.
The couple will make their home in Owensboro.
