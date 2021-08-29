Well, another Obon is in the books. How were your ancestors?
Obon, of course, is the Japanese holiday for paying respects to the deceased. It’s not as somber as it may sound, though. Believe it or not, Obon is a top-three holiday in Japan, cemetery setting notwithstanding.
I suppose what makes a holiday about remembrance of the dead so popular is that it still has all the elements of an otherwise festive time: days off work, traveling, getting together with family, big meals, etc. All this keeps the mood light even though the purpose sounds heavy.
Before we get into the celebration, let’s deal with the issue of the date. In the area of Japan where I live, Obon falls on August 15, but this is by no means universal.
The holiday predates Japan’s adoption of the Gregorian calendar, and when that calendar transition eventually happened in the 1870s, some holiday dates were interpreted differently in different areas.
Today, you can find areas of Japan that celebrate Obon on July 15, Aug. 15, or on a floating date between August and September. And you thought Thanksgiving was hard to pin down. Obon is like Thanksgiving and Election Day had a baby in a leap year.
We live in an Aug. 15 area, so that’s when we get up to the main Obon festivity — something my wife and I call “grave hopping.”
We wake up early on Obon morning and drive to meet the extended family in the cemetery where my wife’s grandmother is interred. (I use “interred” rather than “buried” because the Japanese generally cremate the deceased and place their ashes inside a monument above ground. These monuments are generally a bit bigger and boxier than the gravestones you see in the United States, and they have hidden doors that access small hollow areas inside. As time goes by, the ashes of several people can be added to a single family monument.)
A few things happen at the cemetery. First, there’s the cleaning of the grave, which really only involves pouring water over it. This year, I realized that the cleaning is mostly ceremonial as it was raining steadily but water was still poured over the gravestone regardless.
Next, the family places some of the deceased’s favorite foods on the grave. In my years of Obon grave hopping, I’ve seen grapes, pears, apples, and all manner of snack food stacked on gravestones.
These don’t have to be top-shelf food items, mind you. If your dearly departed grandpa liked Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, then by all means, toss a bag on his grave.
With monument washed and food in place, some prayers are now said. Prayers, I’m sure, are different to all people who say them, so however I classify them here will be woefully short of the whole picture.
Obon was traditionally thought of as a day that the spirits of the deceased returned from the afterlife and gathered around their graves. This idea is still mentioned today, and while perhaps not taken literally, it’s still certainly part of Obon lore.
The prayers, as it’s been explained to me, are a chance to speak directly to your departed loved ones while they’re back in town.
And that’s it. The whole process takes around 15 minutes, and then everyone packs up. I know many of you are worried about the food, thinking that some perfectly good Flamin’ Hot Cheetos would be left to spoil. (Do Cheetos spoil?) Rest assured, the food is divvied up among the living, and everyone takes what they like.
Sounds short and sweet, right? Well, it is — for that cemetery. When everyone packs up and leaves, they’re not going home. They’re forming a family caravan that then goes to the next cemetery.
And then the next, and the next, repeating the process each time. My wife’s family drives all over, visiting graveyards for the better part of two days.
But the grave hopping is probably exactly what makes Obon a top-three holiday in Japan. My wife’s family, for example, schedules a big get-together at a restaurant every year as sort of a pit stop in the middle of driving to every cemetery on this side of the country.
Also, the farthest-flung grave we visit is a few hours away and takes us through the towns of relatives we don’t see that often. We stay the night with one such relative and drop in on a few others on our way back home.
So Obon, a celebration of the dead, actually has a lot in common with big US holidays like say Christmas or Independence Day. Time spent with the extended family?
Check. Plenty of travel? Check. Lots of food? Check. Exactly like Christmas and Independence Day.
Just replace the presents and fireworks with the spirits of your ancestors.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.