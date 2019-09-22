Paul and Rochelle Leachman of Owensboro will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with family.
Paul Leachman and Rochelle Lantrip were married Sept. 24, 1994, at Harvest Baptist Temple.
The couple have three sons, Harrison Leachman, Parker Leachman and Aidan Leachman, all of Owensboro.
Paul works at Dart Polymers, and Rochelle works as an assistant for Daviess County Public Schools.
The couple are members of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
