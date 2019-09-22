The process of planting a tree or shrub properly is just as important as selecting the right plant for the right place. Using the planting recommendations provided improves the success of establishing the woody plant in your landscape.
Remember that November and December are the best months for planting most trees and shrubs. Soil temperature during this time is warm enough for good root growth, but cool enough to require less water than in the spring.
Plan ahead by selecting a site that meets the needed growing conditions of the plant. Check the drainage by conducting a perk test. If the site does not meet the plant’s requirement of well-drained soil, then select another site or change the plant. Make sure the tree or shrub has room to reach maturity without growing into overhead wires, buildings, fences, other plants or driveways.
When preparing to install the plant at the chosen site, dig the planting hole at least two to three times wider than the soil ball. In compacted soil, dig the planting hole four to five times the width of the soil ball to provide loose soil for easier root growth and establishment.
Dig the hole as deep as the depth of the soil ball. Score the sides of the planting hole with a spade or shovel to prevent it from becoming slick, which prevents roots from penetrating into the soil. Otherwise, the roots grow around and around in the hole that could strangle the tree.
Once the tree or shrub is in the planting hole, make sure it will be planted at the same level it was growing in the field or container, or set it slightly higher to account for the soil settling. To determine the previous soil line, look for an abrupt change in coloring near the base of the trunk. You may need to scratch into the top of the soil ball to find where the roots begin. Roots must have oxygen to take up water and nutrients from the soil. The amount of oxygen decreases as the soil becomes deeper.
When purchasing woody plants at a nursery or garden center, you will find them in plastic containers or balled and burlapped. Plastic containers must be removed by tapping the bottom and sides of the container to loosen it from the soil ball. If the container-grown plant material is root bound, the roots may continue to spiral around within the planting hole. To prevent this, pull the roots apart or use a sharp knife to make vertical cuts 1 inch deep in four to six different locations around the root ball. Don’t handle the plant by the trunk because too much weight on the base will break the roots.
When handling a balled and burlapped plant, do not drop it off a truck or into the planting hole because the ball will crack and break the roots. Do not pick up the plant by the trunk since the roots cannot support the weight of the soil ball; instead, handle by the soil ball.
On a balled and burlapped plant, cut and remove the twine from around the trunk. Next, cut away as much of the burlap as possible without the ball falling apart. Burlap today may contain synthetic materials that will not degrade. In addition, the burlap may repel water, keeping the soil ball dry. Also, remove the wire basket, if present, with wire cutters. Removing these will allow the plant to grow without strangling the trunk or major roots, which could lead to a poorly growing plant and may eventually kill it.
When filling in the planting hole, it is best to put back the same soil that came out of it. If the soil is amended with organic matter or sand, the soil may drain even slower. This can cause water to pool and possibly drown the plant. Amending heavy soils is a good idea only if an entire bed for trees or shrubs is being prepared.
As you backfill the hole with the existing soil, tamp it lightly around the root ball. Water the plant when the hole is half-full of soil and again when it is full.
Add a layer of mulch 2-3 inches deep around the plant to help control weeds, conserve soil moisture and keep lawnmowers and string trimmers away from the trunk. If the mulch is too deep, the roots will not be able to get oxygen and the plant will suffocate.
Allow the plant to remain in its new site for one year before fertilizing. If needed, fertilize in the fall of the second year after it is dormant. This allows it to recover from the initial shock of transplanting before fertilizer is applied.
Trees and shrubs should be staked only when there is a likelihood they will be blown over. Trunk diameter and strength usually increase faster on unstaked plants, which are allowed to move with the breeze. If staking is necessary, it is suggested to use three stakes. Usually, the stakes can be removed after one year.
For more information about planting trees and shrubs, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette’s Tip:
It is recommended to divide and replant perennials by Oct. 1. This allows time for the roots of the plant to grow and anchor it in the soil. Otherwise, the plant may heave out of the soil when the soil freezes and thaws.
