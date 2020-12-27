As I take a break from the holidays and look at a seed catalog, I am ready to try all the different vegetables.
I would not have room or time to tend them all. By planning the garden ahead of time, over-purchasing seed and transplants is avoided. To get ready for the new gardening season, evaluate the garden site, test the soil, and plan the layout.
Evaluate the garden’s location for the length of daylight it receives. The site needs direct sunlight for at least eight hours a day for best production. Avoid shaded areas caused by trees and buildings.
Keep the garden away from trees to prevent competition for water and nutrients. Tree roots can be damaged by tilling the soil. Laying a raised bed on top of the tree roots suffocates them.
The soil needs to drain well at this site. Some drainage issues can be improved by building raised beds or laying drainage tile.
A location on high ground is best. Low areas warm up slowly in the spring, lack air drainage, and are places where light frosts occur.
A vegetable garden planted close to your back door makes it easier to watch for weeds, insect pests, and water needs. It also makes it handier to harvest vegetables at their peak maturity since you can quickly look at them daily.
If space is limited, select several mini-gardens in areas around your yard instead of one plot.
Another key in preparing for next season is taking a soil sample from the selected site and having it tested. It is best to test the soil in order to adjust the pH if needed in the fall and plan for fertilizer needs before planting in the spring.
It is not too late to test the soil, even if it is in early spring. Plants need a continuous supply of nutrients to produce high yields of quality vegetables. Applying fertilizer according to soil test results allows less chance of under- or over-fertilization.
To take a soil sample from the vegetable garden, make a hole 6-8 inches deep with a spade, shovel, or hand trowel. Then take a 1-inch wide slice of soil from the back of the hole down to 6-8 inches deep. Keep the center 1- to 2-inch wide core of soil on the spade or shovel and remove the rest. Place the core of soil in a clean, plastic container.
Repeat this process six to eight times in different locations throughout the garden to collect a representative sample. Mix all of the cores of soil together and take 2 cups to a Cooperative Extension Service Office. Currently, Daviess County residents receive 10 free soil tests courtesy of a grant through the Daviess County Soil Conservation Service.
Results and recommendations are usually provided within 10 working days. For your convenience during the pandemic, place soil in the bag provided in a tub outside the office, complete the appropriate form, and leave them in the tub.
The soil test indicates the recommended amount of phosphorus and potassium if needed.
These nutrients are necessary for the development of plants.
The test also determines pH. The ideal pH range is 6.2 to 6.8 for most vegetables. If the pH is lower than 6.2, results will indicate the amount of lime needed to raise the pH. The soil’s pH is important because it has a direct effect on the nutrients available to the plants.
The soil test does not measure the amount of nitrogen in the soil because plants always need it.
Apply the recommended amount of nitrogen in the spring before planting and again as a sidedressing during the growing season so that the plants capture the nitrogen instead of it leaching out of the soil.
Then plan the garden on paper. Draw a scale model of where the vegetables will be planted and the projected planting date to determine the number of transplants and amount of seed needed. The plan provides a record to aide with crop rotation for next year to prevent the buildup of insects and diseases. Place perennial crops, such as rhubarb and asparagus, along the edge where they can grow year-to-year without being disturbed.
For more information about vegetable gardening, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480. The publication, ID-128, “Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky” is available at the office or online at http://www.ca.uky.edu/agc/pubs/id/id128/id128.pdf.
Annette’s Tip
Animal manures used as organic matter in the garden should be incorporated into the soil immediately following application and must be applied 120 days before harvest for all crops with edible portions in contact with the soil. Avoid applying manure to areas where leafy greens will be grown. It is best to apply manure in the fall. Raw manure has not been composted and may contain bacteria harmful to humans. A manure pile sitting for several years is still considered raw manure. Do not use cat and dog feces in the garden.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
