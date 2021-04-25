Watching humming birds and butterflies attracted to beautiful flowers brings excitement, enjoyment, and relaxation. To attract them, plant a variety of flowering plants, including plants for larval-stage butterflies.
The ruby-throated hummingbird is reported to be the only hummingbird found east of the Mississippi River. The bird is small, measuring only 3.5 inches long. It has a needle-like bill to extract nectar from flowers.
The male has a brilliant red, metallic colored throat while the female has a white throat. Both have metallic green feathers on their backs and wings. These hummingbirds migrate from Mexico and begin to appear in our area in late April. They may remain through September.
Flower nectar provides a quick energy source for hummingbirds. They also eat small, soft-bodied insects and spiders, especially those found inside the flowers they are visiting for nectar. Hummingbirds are attracted to tubular-shaped flowers that are red, pink, or orange.
Annual flowering plants bloom throughout the season and serve as a constant nectar source. Annuals that attract hummingbirds include: petunia (Petunia x hybrida), red salvia (Salvia splendens), snapdragon (Antirrhinum majus), zinnia (Zinnia), sweet William (Dianthus), spider flower (Cleome), and nasturtium (Tropaeolum majus).
I have seen hummingbirds attracted to Salvia guaranitica “Black and Blue” even though the flowers are cobalt blue. Zinnias are easy to start from seed directly in the ground. All of these plants grow in full sun.
Hummingbirds are attracted by a variety of perennial flowering plants which return year after year. Perennials include: Cardinal Flower (Lobelia cardinalis) and coralbells (Heuchera sanguinea) which prefer partial shade, and hollyhock (Alcea), red hot poker (Kniphofia uvaria), gladiolus (Gladiolus), daylily (Hemerocallis), lily (Lilium), canna (Canna), beebalm (Monarda didyma), and butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa) which prefer full sun.
Vines and shrubs that attract hummingbirds include: azalea (Rhododendron), which prefers shade, and butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii), trumpet creeper (Campsis radicans), flowering quince (Chaenomeles), and trumpet honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens).
To reduce competition among hummingbirds in your landscape for nectar, design several areas for these plants.
Butterflies are drawn to specific plant species that females use to lay eggs. The eggs may be attached to leaves or stems. After the larva, which looks like a tiny caterpillar, emerges from the egg, it begins to eat the plant. Having plants in the garden for larval food is important for the butterfly’s continued development.
Trees that butterfly larvae use for food include willow (Salix spp.), wild cherry (Prunus spp.), birch (Betula spp.), and tulip poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera). One medium-sized shrub that butterflies use for food is spicebush (Lindera benzoin). These trees and shrub grow best in full sun. The spicebush will grow in partly shaded locations.
Annual plants butterfly larvae use for food include: snapdragon (Antirrhinum spp.), dill (Anethum graveolens), sweet pea (Lathyrus odoratus), and parsley (Petroselinum crispum). Full sun is best for these plants.
Perennials that attract butterflies for larval food are: butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), fennel (Foeniculum vulgare), and violet (Viola spp.). Butterfly weed and fennel prefer full sun.
Flowering annual plants which grow in the sun and attract butterflies because of their nectar include: marigold (Tagetes spp.), zinnia (Zinnia elegans), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia hirta), nasturtium (Tropaeolum majus), sweet William (Dianthus barbatus), bachelor’s button Centaurea cyanus), cosmos (Cosmos spp.), sunflower (Helianthus), and sweet Alyssum (Lobularia maritima). Impatiens (Impatiens wallerana) is an annual that grows in the shade. Flowering perennial plants for attracting butterflies include: purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), phlox (Phlox spp.), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), daylily (Hemerocallis spp.), aster (Aster spp.), blanket flower (Gaillardia spp.), coreopsis (Coreopsis spp.), chrysanthemum (Dendranthema x grandiflora), dahlia (Dahlia spp.), hollyhock (Alcea spp.), showy sedum (Sedum spectabile), hibiscus (Hibiscus spp.), yarrow (Achillea spp.), rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis), and thyme (Thymus spp.). These flowering plants prefer full sun.
Medium-sized shrubs for attracting butterflies include lilac (Syringa spp.) and butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii), which prefer full sun, and azalea (Rhododendron spp.) which prefers light shade.
Remember that butterflies are very near-sighted and are drawn more toward large stands of one type of flower than those planted singly. Groups of flowers with bright, contrasting colors help butterflies see them. Large, single, upright blooms provide a landing area that makes extracting the nectar easier.
Butterflies gather at puddles as a source of water. Puddles for butterflies can be made by digging a small pit or trench and lining it with plastic, or burying a shallow, plastic container to the rim and filling it with wet sand. Butterflies will be attracted to the puddles by pouring in liquid such as sweet drinks or water. Overripe fruit allowed to sit for a few days is a very attractive substance.
For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Enjoy attracting butterflies and hummingbirds near your home. Smaller annuals and perennials can be planted in containers to bring them to your patio or deck.
Fall is the best time to fertilize trees and shrubs, not in the spring. The roots will not be able to supply water to the new growth that is produced by fertilizing them at this time. By fertilizing trees and shrubs in the fall, root growth occurs, which will support and sustain new twig and leaf growth in the spring. Azaleas and rhododendrons are exceptions to the above tip and should be fertilized right after they bloom in the spring.
The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
