The poinsettia and amaryllis top the list of holiday plants as gifts for my mother. I enjoy looking at the different ones available. They make great decorations.
The showy red, pink or white portions of the poinsettia, which are commonly referred to as the "flower," actually consist of modified leaves called bracts. The yellow center is really the flower. Bract colors range from white to creamy white through shades of pink to punch and cranberry red, to the traditional red. You may also see two to three colors on the same bract.
It is important to note that the poinsettia is not poisonous to people or pets. The poinsettia is classified as nonedible. Scientific research conducted at several universities showed no toxicity, no behavioral changes and no mortality, even at extremely high doses. All non-edible plant materials should be kept out of reach of curious children or pets in the home.
Also, people with an allergy to latex may be allergic to poinsettias, according to information from the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service. Poinsettias produce a white milky sap when the leaves are damaged. The severity of the reaction depends on the person. Ask the recipient about allergies before giving it as a gift.
Once a poinsettia is brought home, place it in a bright, sunny location. Ideally, foliage needs three to four hours or more of sunlight each day. Avoid cold air drafts and heat sources such as appliances, furnace vents and fireplaces. A cool location in the house with sunlight available will help keep the bracts colorful up to several months after the holidays have passed.
It is also important to give plants a regular, thorough watering when the soil becomes dry to the touch. Do not allow the pot to sit in water. The plant's roots will begin to rot if the poinsettia is over-watered, which will shorten the life of the plant. Make sure to pour the excess water out of the pot cover or container under it.
After Jan. 1, you can fertilize the poinsettia once a month with an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer.
Remember that poinsettias do not like cold temperatures. The plant may be injured if exposed to 50 degrees or lower. Keep this in mind when finding a location for the plant after Christmas.
Amaryllis (Hippeastrum) is another plant available during the holidays. Three to four gorgeous 6- to 8-inch trumpet-like flowers may be produced on a flower stalk reaching up to 22 inches tall. They bloom at about the same time. Some bulbs may produce more than one flower stalk.
Flower colors available include red, pink, salmon, orange and white. Some flowers have two colors such as pink over white or red stripes on white. Even double-flowered forms, which look like a flower within a flower, are offered.
Bulbs are available singly or in complete kits with soilless media and a pot. By planting it now, the bulb will flower from six to eight weeks after potting.
Care of the amaryllis bulb is fairly simple. The bulb should be dormant when you buy it, unless you buy a flowering plant. Select the largest bulb for the biggest flower. Make sure the bulb is firm and free from cuts and bruises.
Select a container at least 2 inches wider than the diameter of the bulb to allow 1 inch of soil around the side of the bulb. Amaryllis performs best potbound. The pot should have a drainage hole, otherwise, the bulb may remain too wet and rot.
Amaryllis requires a rich, well-drained soil. Commercial potting mixes work best. Add about 1 tablespoon of bone meal to each 6-inch pot of soil.
When planting, remove dead and broken roots. Position the bulb so that one-third to one-half of it is above soil level. Make sure soil is filled around fleshy roots and water well. Water the bulb very little until it begins to grow. Soil should remain slightly damp.
As soon as the leaves and flower stalk begin to peek out of the bulb, promptly move the plant to a bright location. During early periods of growth, night temperatures of 55 to 65 degrees are ideal. Higher temperatures result in longer leaves, and the flower stalk may become leggy. You may need to support the flower stalk with a stake because the flowers are very heavy.
After growth begins, frequent watering is necessary. Apply a water-soluble houseplant fertilizer about every three weeks. When a plant is in bloom, it should be moved out of direct sunlight to help increase the life of the flowers.
If you want the bulb to flower again next winter, it must continue to grow into the spring and summer to restore the bulb's food supply. After flowering is complete, cut off flower stems to keep the bulb from wasting energy on developing seeds. Then move the plant back to a sunny window until spring.
For more information about poinsettias and amaryllis, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tips:
If you would like to try to make your poinsettia and amaryllis bloom again next year, contact your County Cooperative Extension Service for a copy of the "Christmas Plants Brighten the Holiday Season," Hortfacts 60-03, or look on the web at http://www.uky.edu/hort/sites/www.uky.edu.hort/files/documents/christmasflowers.pdf.
Continue to plant spring flowering bulbs such as tulips, crocus and daffodils. Don't hold them to next year.
