Start managing diseases and insect pests for next year this fall. By cleaning up the garden, the amount of disease organisms and insect pests are reduced for the beginning of the new growing season.
Many diseases spend the winter on the same plants they infected during the summer. For example, apple scab, a fungal disease that infects apples and crab apples, spends the winter in dead infected leaves on the ground. Warm, moist weather of spring triggers the fungus to grow and release spores that infect new growth on the tree. Raking up dead leaves from under these trees in the fall is one way to reduce the severity of disease next spring. The disease may not be completely controlled in this manner because of the weather, but good sanitation practices are an important part of any disease control strategy.
Remove rotting fruit from trees and grapevines, especially fruit hanging on the plant. The fruit seems dry and lifeless, but it is likely to harbor many diseases that will grow and spread next spring.
Practicing good sanitation in the vegetable garden is important too. Vegetable plant tissues can harbor diseases over the winter.
Insects may be found in dead leaves in and around the garden and landscape. Pests such as European corn borer, squash vine borer, Mexican bean beetle, squash bug, diamondback moth, tomato hornworm, cabbage looper and imported cabbageworm, to name a few, are able to overwinter in the garden. Getting rid of the dead tomato vines, bean bushes, squash plants, cabbage plants and other plant material lessen the chance that these pests will overwinter in the garden and will lessen the incidence of pest problems next spring. These insects often make their home in dead leaves and plant material, which offers them some protection from the elements. Removing the plants from the area or tilling them into the soil destroys their hiding places.
Excessive weed growth during late fall and winter also contributes to pest problems. Weeds provide food and shelter for many overwintering insects and serve as sites for egg laying in the fall. Flea beetles, which are pests on young vegetables, especially sweet corn and eggplant, find food and shelter in crop residues and weeds throughout the winter.
The two-spotted spider mites continue to feed on weeds after the vegetable crops have withered. If the weeds are not removed or mowed down, the spider mites will be ready to infest your vegetables next spring.
In the landscape, twig girdlers have been active in hickory, pecan and persimmons. The female beetle selects a twig about the diameter of a fat pencil and chews deep, narrow grooves that leave about a 2-foot-long section attached by only a slender piece of heartwood. The brown beetles crawl along the terminal portion and make small notches in which five to 20 eggs are placed. The girdled twigs, which contain the eggs and white legless larvae, break and fall to the ground. The twig pruning produces growth deformities that affect the shape and appearance of small trees.
To manage the twig girdlers, collect and destroy the fallen twigs. This is the most effective means for reducing the potential infestation for next year. Application of insecticides to control these insects has not been very satisfactory.
Another common landscape pest is the bagworm. The small, 1.5- to 2-inch long, brown bags can be found hanging in evergreen trees and shrubs. At this time of year, the bags are full of several hundred eggs. The eggs will hatch in May. By removing the bags now, their population will be reduced. The easiest way to remove the bag is with hand pruners or heavy scissors, otherwise, the needles or scales of the evergreen may be stripped off the branch as the bag is pulled. If there are too many to remove by hand, watch for the eggs to hatch in mid-May to June. The small larvae are easier to manage with an insecticide at that time.
Fall and winter are also excellent times to inspect plants for scale insects. These insects usually have a hard outer covering similar to a shell and are found where branches join the trunk or near buds. Scale may also be seen this time of year on the leaves of broadleaf evergreens such as holly or euonymus. Treatments with dormant or horticultural oils are usually effective against scale. Follow label directions when applying insecticides.
For more information on cleaning up the garden and landscape, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tips
Leave humming bird feeders out because the stragglers migrating south need food along the way. Leaving the feeder out does not keep them from migrating.
Upcoming Event
The first of three webinars on Commercial High Tunnel Production in Kentucky is at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 4800A New Hartford Road, Owensboro. Cut flowers and strawberry production in a high tunnel will be discussed.
Good News and Congratulations
Our Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association (GRAEMGA) received the Outstanding Master Gardener Group Award at the recent state conference for their many projects and work in the community. They also received the Search for Excellence Award in Community Education for the Videography Education Presentations, with Kristin Jansing as videographer and Bonnie Nance as producer. Educational videos are available on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GRAEMGA. Bonnie Nance was named Outstanding Master Gardener Individual.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.