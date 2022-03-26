It could be said that my son is bilingual.
Though at only six weeks old, his bilingualism equates to people jabbering at him in two languages while he screams and poops.
Let’s just say he’s on the road to bilingualism.
Since moving to Japan in 2006, I’ve known dozens of couples raising their children to speak two languages. (Or even three in some cases. An English-speaking friend of mine is married to a Korean speaker, for instance, and they send their daughter to a Japanese preschool. I also know a Japanese mother who’s fluent in German, so she raises her four kids between those two languages alongside her English-speaking husband.)
I’ve also interviewed a few people on the topic of bilingualism.
Shameless plug here — I co-host a podcast about raising a mixed-race kid in Japan. I’ve discussed the topic there with a few guests who have bilingual kids of their own. If you’re interested in hearing more, look up “The J-Pops: Attempting Parenting in Japan” on your podcast app and give it a spin.
All of that is to say I’ve pestered many people about what it’s like to raise bilingual kids, and I thought today I’d share some of what I’ve learned.
First of all, does a two-language upbringing confuse the kid?
Short answer: no.
Think of language fluency like the ability to play a musical instrument. As experienced English speakers, we have ideas in our heads, and we use English as a tool to express them. An experienced guitarist could similarly have an idea for a melody and use a guitar as a tool to communicate it to the world.
Now imagine that the guitarist can also play the piano. Seems normal enough. No one would say, “You took guitar lessons and piano lessons as a kid? What a confusing childhood you must’ve had.”
Of course there may be moments when a child puts an English word where a Japanese one should go and vice versa. Luckily, the stakes aren’t that high.
Monolingual and bilingual kids alike spend a couple of years gesturing, babbling, and speaking in funny phrases, and that level of language is sufficient to get their basic needs met. Language mistakes don’t hold a young child back, no matter what language they’re in.
Still, the idea of doubling the vocabulary and grammar a child needs may seem like a huge task for them. The reason it seems hard, though, is that we put ourselves in our kids’ shoes, forgetting that they are sponges and we are not.
By all accounts, “confusion” doesn’t play too significant a role when it comes to bilingualism. All young children will babble away for a few years; bilingual kids just do it with a broader spectrum of words.
Second question: Should each parent only speak his or her native language to the child, giving the kid 50/50 exposure?
Ideally, no.
It’s not the languages spoken between the parents that need balance, it’s the languages the child encounters inside and outside the home.
My son’s interactions with the outside world over the next few years — everything from daycare to seeing local family members to playing with other kids at the park — will all be conducted in Japanese.
If my wife were to speak Japanese to him at home too, his English exposure would start to look pretty paltry. What’s more, he’d begin to realize that Japanese is meeting his needs everywhere.
For a second native language to flourish, it really needs precedence in the home. Living in Japan, there’ll be no shortage of opportunities to communicate in Japanese. It’s our foreign English that will have to be reinforced in the house.
Finally, what are some interesting effects, good and bad, of bilingualism?
For one, you can find research out there that suggests a boost in brainpower for bilingual people.
The thinking is that bilingualism exercises the mind in ways that us monoglots can only dream of.
Imagine having instant mental mastery over two wildly different grammars, two entirely different writing systems, two sets of pronunciation sounds, etc.
Your brain would’ve had to establish the circuitry to handle all of that from a young age, pushing the capabilities of the mind just a bit further than what the rest of us have.
The brain may be able to use that bonus mental circuitry outside of just language, improving entirely different thought processes.
On the negative side, bilingualism can make you stick out, and Japan is a country where society wants you to blend in.
Imagine a classroom full of Japanese 7 year olds during an English lesson. A hard question comes up, and all the kids turn to stare at the one bilingual boy.
A friend of mine told me his two bilingual daughters will speak English together at the park, and other kids will whisper about them in Japanese. “Are they foreigners?”
This enrages the girls.
So there’s a lot that goes into raising a bilingual kid.
They’ll pick up the languages like nobody’s business, but it takes a concerted effort in the home. It’ll probably change their mental prowess for the better, but with some social bumps along the way.
As for my wife and I, we’ll keep staying the course with second-language English in the house. It’s paying off, I think, because so far our kid seems to be crying in a language I understand.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Saturday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
