I left a trail of breadcrumbs through my last couple of articles here, and I wonder if anyone has noticed.
Two months ago, I wrote about names that overlap between Japanese and English. Then last month, I mentioned that my wife and I had purchased a 2018 Honda Freed Hybrid, which is kind of a station wagon/minivan crossover.
So what can be said of someone who has recently been thinking about names and purchasing minivans?
You guessed it: We’re expecting a baby at our house.
It’s a boy, they tell us, due Feb. 25.
The name is still under negotiation, but I’ll let you know.
We are naturally very happy about it, and the changes are coming fast and furious.
One immediate change will be our living situation.
In Japan, a woman will often take her newborn directly from the hospital to her parents’ house and settle in there for a few weeks or months.
The thinking is, with a new baby on the scene, who better to offer guidance than the mother’s mother? She has a proven track record.
New mothers will sometimes relocate hours away to their hometowns for the first several weeks of a baby’s life. I know of new fathers who worked Monday through Friday and then took a train to see the baby on the weekends.
Other fathers who live closer to the in-laws come and go more easily, and some even relocate themselves. There aren’t hard and fast rules; every family manages the transition as it suits them.
In our case, my wife’s parents live here in town. We’ve arranged to bunk with them for one to two weeks in the beginning and then move back to our house afterward.
I should also mention that in Japan women stay in the hospital for around a week after the birth of a child. This means that our baby won’t set foot in our house (Do babies set foot?) until something like the third or fourth week of his life. Such is the nomadic lifestyle of the Japanese baby.
But doesn’t the relocation to the in-laws’ cramp one’s routine?
Not necessarily.
In Japan, when you have a child, the available time off from work is such that your routine isn’t much of a concern.
First of all, new mothers are mandated to take two months off after the birth of a child. If a woman wanted to return to work before the two months were up, she’d actually need a doctor’s note to do so.
Second, Japan has one of the most generous childcare leave programs in the world, even apart from that initial two-month break for mothers.
The Japanese government guarantees that a parent can take off up to one year after the birth of a child. That’s not a year divided between the two parents, either; the mother can take up to a year, and the father can do the same.
During the year of parental leave, you make 67% of your salary for the first six months and 50% for the following six months. You’re also spared a few fees that help balance out the salary hit. During parental leave, you are exempt from income taxes and national health insurance payments, for a start. You also save on a year of childcare since you’re doing that yourself.
Where does the money come from to pay new parents these partial salaries?
It depends.
In my case, the university where I work is part of a system of educational institutions that pay into one labor insurance pool. This money is used for the usual: teachers with medical issues, those who become suddenly unemployed, and those who take parental leave.
Not everyone in Japan takes the country up on the parental leave offer, surprisingly.
The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reports that, based on government data from 2019, 83% of mothers took at least some of the additional year off, while only 7.5% of fathers did.
Some of these leave-reticent parents may be wary of the slight dip in income, but my suspicion is that Japan’s rigorous work culture is what really keeps them in the office — especially the 92.5% of fathers who forego any leave at all.
Work here is like a religion, a social obligation, and a job all rolled into otne. It’s hard to pull people away from it, even with the promise of a legally guaranteed year off.
My wife and I have no such reservations.
Her time off runs the calendar year of 2022, and mine will be March 2022 through February 2023. To paraphrase Yakov Smirnoff, “Japan: What a country!”
So those are the life events on the horizon.
A baby boy next month, a stint with the in-laws from February into March, and a year off work for my wife and me to figure out what this kid is all about.
We are grateful for the time off, and we’re hoping it’ll be enough for us to finally settle on a name.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
