Robert and Teresa Knott of Owensboro recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family on a weekend trip Aug. 31 at French Lick Resort in Indiana.
Robert Ignatius Knott Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, and Teresa Ann Wurth of Morganfield were married Sept. 5, 1959, at St. Stephan Cathedral in Owensboro.
The couple have eight children, Robert (Lisa) Knott III of Curdsville, Kim (Chris) Hagan of Owensboro, Jerry (Amy) Knott, Kenny (Susan) Knott, Donnie (Lisa) Knott, Glenn (Lorie) Knott, and Mark Knott, all of Sorgho, and Ron (Kimberly) Knott of Owensboro; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Robert and Teresa moved from the Chicago area in 1963 and bought a 60-acre farm and farmhouse built 1905 in Sorgho. They raised their eight children there, and as they retired, five of their sons and two graandsons continue to operate and expand the Knott Family Farm.
The couple are members of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.
