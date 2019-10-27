Just when the landscape around the home is the way you want it, something changes, especially when trees die.
I have to remind myself that plants are living things. Insect pests, diseases, and changing weather have long-term impacts on trees. When replacing trees in the landscape, consider planting a diversity of trees to slow down plant pest buildup.
Dr. William Fountain, Extension Professor, UK Department of Horticulture, recommends to select the best plant for the site, use a diversity of species, and install healthy plants. He suggests to plant trees with minimal insect and disease problems and that are not considered invasive, as discussed in this article.
American hornbeam or musclewood (Carpinus caroliniana), has interesting, smooth, gray bark that looks like flexed muscles. This slow growing, medium-sized tree reaches 20 to 30 feet tall and wide. It can be found as a large shrub if not trained in the nursery to be a single trunk tree. Fall color varies from yellow to orange. It can tolerate wet sites but also grows in drier locations. Musclewood tolerates some shade.
Amur maackia (Maackia amurensis) is a medium tree reaching 20 to 30 feet tall and wide. The bark becomes attractive with maturity as it peels. The dull white flowers are produced on 4- to 6-inch upright racemes in June and July. The 2- to 3-inch long fruit are brown. The fall color is dull. It requires a well-drained soil in a sunny location. In addition, this tree is drought tolerant, especially once established.
Baldcypress (Taxodium distichum) is a large tree that grows in wet and well-drained soil. The tree reaches 70 feet in height and 20 to 30 feet wide, forming a columnar shape. It can be grown with low hanging branches. The soft, feathery foliage turns brownish orange before dropping in the fall.
Cornelian cherry dogwood (Cornus mas) is a broad tree that reaches 15 to 25 feet tall with a spread of 15 to 20 feet. In March, small .75 inch, yellow flowers cover the tree. Bright red fruits are produced in summer. The grayish brown bark exfoliates on older branches. It prefers to grow in well-drained soil and can grow in partial shade to full sun.
Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) tolerates urban conditions and is disease and insect free. Make sure that you purchase a male cultivar. The fruits on the female tree have an offensive odor. It can take 8 to 20 years for the female tree to flower, so don't take a chance with an ungrafted seedling. The ginkgo is a large tree reaching 50 feet tall with a 30 to 40 foot spread in time. The rigid and upright branches give it a distinctive characteristic. The fan-shaped leaves turn a brilliant yellow in the fall. A unique characteristic is that most of the leaves fall off the tree within 24 to 48 hours in autumn. It prefers to grow in well-drained soil and full sun.
Japanese zelkova, (Zelkova serrata) is an upright, vase shaped, large tree. It can grow 120 feet tall and spread 50 feet or more over time. Even though the branches seem crowded, the structure of the tree is not affected. The fall leaf color ranges from yellow to orange to maroon. It has been used as a street tree to replace elms killed by the Dutch elm disease. Zelkova prefers a deep soil. It becomes drought tolerant once it is established.
Katsuratree (Cercidiphyllum japonicum) is a large tree reaching from 40 to 60 feet in height with a spread of 30 feet. The leaf is heart-shaped. Sometimes it stays in a pyramidal shape as it grows, or it may spread out. The fall foliage color is yellow to soft orange.
Sourwood (Oxydendrum arboreum) is a native tree of Kentucky. You may have seen this tree along the side of the road on I 165 going south. It can reach a height of 25 to 30 feet tall. The small, white flowers open in June and look like upside-down urns. These fragrant flowers hang from 8 to 10 inches long with slightly drooping stems. They persist as clusters of small, brown fruit until late winter. The foliage is shiny green all summer. Sourwood is considered to be one of the best trees with red fall color among the native trees. The bark is grayish brown to brown in color. This is a good tree for well-drained, slightly acidic soil.
Trees to use with caution, according to Dr. Fountain, include oaks (Quercus), maples (Acer), and elms (Ulmus). These are already plentiful in the environment, and some have pest issues.
For more information about trees for the landscape, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tip:
The publications by Dr. William Fountain titled, "Trees with Minimal Insect and Disease Problems for Kentucky Landscapes," HO-94, and "After Your Ash Has Died," ID 241 are available at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service office or at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agc/pubs/ho/ho94/ho94.pdf and http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/ID/ID241/ID241.pdf. They contain important notes to consider about replacing trees. Tables of problematic and overplanted tree species are also included.
To find the suggested trees, contact local nurseries, garden centers, and landscape architects. A plant guide from KY wholesale producers is searchable at http://www.kyagr.com/marketing/plant/plant-guide.html. If they cannot find it, mail-order may be the next option. A searchable website is operated by the Andersen Horticultural Library at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum at http://plantinfo.umn.edu where you may find a retail source for the plant.
