Every year about this time I read — or listen to someone else read aloud — the beautiful second chapter of the Gospel of St. Luke: “And it came to pass in those days that a decree went out from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed ...” Sometimes, I’ll also settle down for an hour with my copy of “A Christmas Carol” instead of watching one of its many film versions. But then what? Other than the biblical account of the Nativity and Dickens’ classic of spiritual awakening, what else might one read during this holy and festive season? Here are a few suggestions.
• The “Christmas at Dingley Dell” section of Dickens’ ”The Pickwick Papers.” A Yuletide in the country, with ice skating, hot grog and a ghost story.
• “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” by Arthur Conan Doyle. Holmes, Watson and the stolen jewel found in a Christmas goose.
• “The Gift of the Magi,” by O. Henry. Sentimental, yes, but also perfect.
• The “Dulce Domum” chapter of Kenneth Grahame’s “The Wind in the Willows.” Ratty and Mole snug in the latter’s warm burrow on a cold winter’s night when the snow was so deep.
• “The Mote in the Middle Distance,” by Max Beerbohm. To peep into one’s stocking or not — Christmas, Henry James style, in this best of all literary parodies.
• “The Story of the Other Wise Man,” by Henry van Dyke. A true tear-jerker, now somewhat forgotten.
• “The Box of Delights,” by John Masefield. An underappreciated masterpiece, featuring magic, English folklore and time travel: “The wolves are running!”
• “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” by Dylan Thomas. Read it or, better still, listen to the poet’s unforgettable recording.
• “A Christmas for Shacktown,” by Carl Barks. Donald Duck and his nephews struggle to bring seasonal joy to the poor of Duckburg.
• “A Christmas Story,” by Jean Shepherd. Ralphie and the BB gun. Made into a beloved 1983 movie.
• “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” by Barbara Robinson. The hilarious children’s favorite.
• “A Christmas Carol at 221B,” by Thomas Mann. Sherlock meets Scrooge — a holiday mystery story by a retired Washington reference librarian.
