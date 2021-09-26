Japanese trash is complicated.
To support this claim, I’ll point to six items in my Japanese kitchen that you may not have in your American one. The first is a 42-page booklet entitled Household Trash: How to Separate and How to Take Out. Every home in Japan has a dog-eared copy of Household Trash. Local areas print new ones every year and deliver them like we used to do with phonebooks.
The other five items in my kitchen that prove how complicated the garbage is? They’re all trash cans.
To understand why I have five trash cans in my kitchen, let’s browse through my copy of Household Trash.
Pages 5-6 cover what is known as moyasu gomi, or “burnable trash.” This includes things like food waste, old clothes, and heavier plastics like toothbrushes, hangers, or CDs. These things will be incinerated, and the ash will go to landfill.
Burnable trash is collected every Monday and Thursday in my neighborhood, but not how you may expect.
Japan has too many narrow roads for garbage trucks to do curbside pickup, so you have to walk your trash to a central location.
For us, on burnable days, trash bags get stacked in the gutter at the end of our street.
There are some bricks and a tarp down there; you put your trash bags under the tarp and pin the tarp to the ground by laying the bricks along the edge of it.
(Woe be to the neighborhood that doesn’t properly brick their tarp. Crows patrol constantly on burnable days, and they’ll rip apart and scatter any exposed trash bag for the food inside.)
Pages 7-8 of Household Trash are about moyasanai gomi, meaning “unburnable trash.” These are landfill-bound items that are not so easily incinerated, like incandescent light bulbs, broken tableware, or bits of concrete.
Unburnable goes out on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and the collection point is farther afield, about two blocks from our house. Plastic crates are set out there on unburnable days, and you further sort your unburnable trash by type. Lighters in this crate, broken glass in another, larger things like printers or bicycles placed alongside.
Pages 9-10 tell us about pura, or plastic packaging. (The Japanese word for plastic is just the Japanese pronunciation of it, purasuchikku, which is mercifully abbreviated to pura.) These are thin, recyclable plastics, distinct from the heavier plastics mentioned above. Pura is more like shopping bags, Styrofoam, or pretty much any plastic that food comes in. It’s collected every second, fourth, and fifth Tuesday.
So, you eat a TV dinner and then toss the plastic tray in pura, right? Not so fast. Pura must be cleaned. If the end goal is to recycle the plastic, it’s no good mixing in chunks of Lean Cuisine. Finish your TV dinner, wash the plastic tray, and then throw that freshly cleaned tray in the garbage.
Lightning round: Page 11 covers aluminum cans and plastic bottles (distinct from the two other types of plastic mentioned above). Clean them and set them out on second and fourth Tuesdays, along with batteries, fluorescent lights, and aerosols as described on page 12. Page 13 is for glass bottles. Not broken glass, mind — that’s unburnable. Intact glass bottles go out on the second Wednesday, cleaned and sorted by color into the appropriate crate two blocks away.
Now, we’ve come to my favorite section of Household Trash: tickets. Big things don’t get thrown out for free. Depending on the size of the big thing you’d like to dispose of, you need to buy a ticket at the post office showing that you’ve paid the appropriate fee and attach the ticket to the big thing.
Where I live, tickets are generally $5 or $10. Something on the small side of big, like a chair, a guitar, or a curtain rod, needs a $5 ticket slapped on it before it’ll be taken away. Sofas, ping pong tables, and bathtubs all take a tenner.
The last and most expensive throw-away item on the ticketing page has this dark title: “dogs and cats, etc.” There are two tickets available here. For $52, your beloved pet will be cremated in a pets-only incinerator, and the ashes will be disposed of. Or, if Fluffy didn’t mean that much to you, they’ll drop her down the regular chute for $22.
But back to trash in general. Why all the rigmarole? Why the 42-page booklet? Well, it comes down to space.
Japan is a relatively small place — the whole country would fit inside California — and it’s mostly covered in mountain ranges that you can’t really do anything with. The 125 million people who live here have to squeeze into what’s left, so there’s simply not that much flat, available land to turn into landfill. This ups the importance of being meticulous about garbage, recycling what you can and incinerating everything else.
So that’s ultimately why I have five trash cans in my kitchen — mountains and population density. Strange to think, but if your environment were just a little different, you’d be sorting out trash like I do. You’d no longer be allowed to simply drop this newspaper into a trash can alongside a chipped cup, a TV dinner, and dear old Fluffy.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
