Kenneth and Delma Hutchins of Owensboro are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
The couple were married Sept. 16, 1959, at Calhoun United Methodist Church.
They have five children, Sherra (Dean) Hendricks, of Lewisport, Rita (Rick) Collinsworth, of Owensboro, Peggy Creagen, of Owensboro, Kenneth Hutchins Jr., of Owensboro, and Bradley (April) Hutchins, of Owensboro; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
The couple are members of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church.
Both Kenneth and Delma earned an associate's degree. Kenneth is a 30-year U.S. Navy retiree, and Delma is a full-time homemaker. They also have run a small private business for the past 20 years.
