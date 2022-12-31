I’d like to round out 2022 with a story. It has a few moving parts, so these keywords may be useful: luxury cruiseliner, celebrity judge, mistaken identity, and Japanese grammar.
Part 1: The World
My wife Ayumi is in the cruise biz. She works for the Kanazawa Port Promotion Office, representing the city as a potential port of call and aiding with logistics when cruise ships arrive.
She spends a lot of her time in contact with cruise companies around the world, trying to draw their boats to our city. So you can imagine what a coup it was when they eventually landed The World.
For any non-multimillionaires who may be reading this, The World is the nicest cruise ship floating today. So nice, in fact, that people the likes of you and me can’t even buy a ticket.
On The World, you buy and own what they call a “residence,” which is an at-sea condo so luxurious that they don’t even list the prices on their website. Through my connections in the cruise business (my wife), I’ve learned that residences range from $2 million to $15 million.
Some Worlders live on the ship year round, while others fly to wherever the ship happens to be, board it, and then disembark wherever their rich hearts desire.
With high-end living like this, you’re bound to find a few celebrities. This is how Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, ended up in our city of Kanazawa, Japan.
Part 2: The Judge
News came down to the Kanazawa Port Promotion Office that a mega-celebrity would soon be in their midst. “Who?” they asked. “Judge Judy,” was the reply. “Who?” they asked again.
Japan has no concept of reality courtroom TV — that’s an American thing. (Did you know we have so much of it that there’s actually a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program? Our court TV ecosystem has been big enough to sustain that award since 2008.)
My wife, having spent time in our culture of high-drama arbitration, was the only one of her coworkers familiar with not only Judge Judy but the entire genre of television that she rules as queen. After a lengthy explanation, Ayumi convinced her office that Judy was indeed famous.
Ayumi’s office was tasked with keeping Judy’s visit under wraps. The World doesn’t want photographers swarming their high-profile residents at every call, so the port was instructed to keep things quiet.
On the day of The World’s arrival in Kanazawa, Ayumi and her coworkers were at the port to facilitate the disembarkation. The scene was relatively quiet due to the gag order. The World sat docked, and just as promised, America’s four-time Daytime-Emmy-Award-for-Outstanding-Legal/Courtroom-Program winner appeared and descended the ramp, husband in tow.
My wife alerted her coworkers. “There’s Judy! There’s Judy!” Everyone paused and stared in her honor’s direction. Judy and her husband walked through the port facility, got into a taxi, and disappeared as quickly as they had arrived. It was thrilling.
Part 3: Mistaken Identity
Later that day, my wife and her coworkers were chatting about the encounter back at the office. “It was crazy seeing Judy in real life,” Ayumi said. “And it was also interesting to see her husband.”
Confused faces throughout the office. “Husband?”
“Yeah, that was Judy’s husband with her.”
“You mean Judy’s wife?”
“No, no… Judy’s the woman.”
Ayumi’s entire office had been focusing on Mr. Judge Judy, Jerry Sheindlin, barely even noticing the television royalty at his side.
Part 4: Language
After all the discussion leading up to the arrival of Judge Judy, how could this mix-up have happened?
First, all bets are off when it comes to identifying first/last and male/female naming conventions across cultural lines. For example, would you say the Japanese name “Akari” is a first or a last? And if it’s a first, is it generally for a girl or a boy?
To Ayumi’s coworkers, “Judy” was similarly unclear.
(Just to set your mind at ease, Akari is a given name for a girl.)
Secondly, and more significantly, the Japanese language simply doesn’t require speakers to use that many sentence subjects or personal pronouns.
A description of Judge Judy in English could go like this: “There’s a celebrity named Judge Judy. She’s a bazillionaire. She made her bazillions through her court TV show.” Notice how often the English indicates gender.
In Japanese, the same description roughly sounds like: “There’s a celebrity named Judge Judy. Is a bazillionaire. Made bazillions through court TV show.”
Despite its tendency to eschew subjects and pronouns, Japanese still gets the communicative job done — it simply leaves a little more up to the inference of the listener than would English.
This works flawlessly nearly all of the time. In the case of Judge Judy, though, that window of inference was just big enough for Jerry Sheindlin to climb through.
That day at the port wasn’t a total loss, though. Jerry Sheindlin used to be a TV judge as well, presiding over “The People’s Court” from 1999 to 2001. The members of the Kanazawa Port Promotion Office managed to see a celebrity adjudicator, just not the mega-star they had signed up for.
That’s the story of how Judge Judy came to our city. May your 2023 have fewer misunderstandings. And when they do inevitably occur, may you luck into seeing a lesser celebrity judge anyway.
