Your most important possession in Japan — something you value like your passport, your birth certificate, and your Honus Wagner card — is a piece of wood about the size of a ChapStick tube. It’s vital, and it goes by the name “hanko.”
The hanko is so important, mine was made for me before I ever set foot in the country. The company that first hired me back in 2006 had one made ahead of my arrival, and they handed it to me on my first day in Japan. I still have that little chunk of wood not 10 feet from me now as I write this.
So what is a hanko? Well, it’s a stamp. And what is it for? It stamps your name. And why do you need something to stamp your name? Because stamping your name is the Japanese signature.
That’s why a hanko is a Day 1 necessity. Fresh off the boat, you’ll find yourself in need of a bank account, an apartment, health insurance, and a dozen of other things that require your stamp.
The hanko also comes into play on the day-to-day level. At my job, we hanko time sheets every morning to prove we actually showed up. Student assistants need a teacher’s hanko to sign off on working hours. Sometimes I’ll hanko a memo that’s getting passed around just to show that I’ve seen it.
The imprint of a hanko is a circle about the size of a dime, and for the Japanese, that little circle contains the kanji characters for their family name. My wife’s maiden name is Nishi, which, newspaper printer permitting, looks like this: 西 (Somebody tell me if that showed up.). So that’s her stamp.
As a foreigner, your name won’t use kanji characters, so they cram another type of Japanese script in the little circle. “Whittinghill” might have broken their machine, so on my hanko they gave me “Justin.” In the Japanese script used for foreign words, it looks like this: ジャスティン (smoke pouring out of the printing press now). Translated back into English, that says, “Jyasutin.”
The hanko itself, like many things Japanese has an ancient history. The first name stamp was introduced to Japan by the Chinese in 57. Not 1957, not 1857, but just 57. That hanko is known as the “King of Na gold seal,” and it’s what started Japan down the stamping path.
That 2,000-year-old hunk of gold is still around, and I was once in a room with it, actually. It resides in the Fukuoka City Museum, and my advice is don’t blink or you’ll miss it. I walked into a room full of interactive displays, wall-sized pictures, and historical information about the seal, and I said to my wife, “This is all nice, but where’s the actual hanko?”
She replied, “It’s in the room you just came out of.”
I hurried back and got a look at the little “Monopoly” piece.
In one form or another, the practice of using name stamps hung around Japan for the next two millenia, mostly among the ruling class. Around a 150 ago, hanko use among the public became the norm, and that pretty much brings us up to me stamping a million forms a day with a dime-sized Jyasutin.
But now, 2,000 years into it, Japan is teetering on the brink of losing the hanko altogether.
For the last couple of decades, Japan has been trying to modernize. It’s a country famous for bureaucracy and red tape, and leader after leader has talked about the need to digitize those mountains of paperwork. One major holdup has been the fact that every official transaction requires someone to physically press a little piece of wood into it.
Enter Prime Minister Suga. He took office last month, and part of his platform was to finally move ahead with digitizing the bulk of government paperwork, allowing Japan to offer some services online for the first time. Throughout October, his office has been advising all levels of government to review their procedures with an eye toward eliminating hanko. Hand-written and digital signatures are in the offing.
So what brought this on now after decades of the government talking about it? The answer is the same one you’ll hear for every question in 2020: coronavirus.
Japan wanted to increase telework, but offices required employees to hanko things in person. Online medical consultations were seen as desirable, but how can you stamp the insurance forms? Policies had to change.
Ultimately, coronavirus pushed aside a 2,000-year tradition and forced Japan into the future.
Many welcome the change, myself included, but there are detractors. Certain areas of Japan are known for crafting high-quality hankos, and the national move away from stamps will be an enormous blow. I sympathize, but how many millenia is a business model supposed to last?
The hanko is a funny little item. It does its job well enough, but it starts to lose its charm after the 100th time you have to head back home because you forgot to bring your signature.
If they ask for my approval on laying the thing to rest, I’ll gladly sign off on it. Or rather, I’ll get out my inkpad and my stamp, and I’ll give it my Jyasutin Hancock.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
