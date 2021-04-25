A few weeks ago, a Japanese woman approached me in a cafe and said, “Can I talk to you for five minutes?” Don’t worry, nothing romantic was afoot. I mean, you’ve seen my picture.
It turned out she had spent a year as an exchange student in England, and she wanted five minutes to speak English with someone, just to brush up.
She was perfectly conversational, and at one point she asked me this interesting question: “Do you have any advice about how to be less shy?” This from a woman who had just asked a stranger for a five-minute chat.
I told her that she clearly had no problem with shyness, and her response to that was something I want to share with you now, as I feel it’s pretty revealing about Japanese culture overall. She told me that she is shy, and she only felt confident enough to approach me because there were no other Japanese people around.
I’ll get into what I think that means, but first, a few more examples.
Years ago, I had a dentist as a student. She took weekly English lessons, and I asked her once why she was studying the language. She said, “Because in English, you can say anything you want.”
More recently, a sophomore in my college English class approached me because he was having a problem with a freshman. I had partnered them together, but the sophomore didn’t want to work with him. I asked why, and he said, “Because he doesn’t speak to me with the proper respect.”
That’s a 19-year-old boy dissatisfied with the respect shown by an 18-year-old boy.
This is the power of social hierarchy in Japan.
To get a sense of it, and how it’s wrapped up in language, it’s helpful to have a quick Japanese lesson. Let’s learn a simple word today, like “see.”
The verb “see” in Japanese is miru. That is, if you’re speaking casually to members of your family or to close friends, you’d say miru.
Of course, if you’re talking to a cashier at the supermarket, the situation calls for a little more politeness. Miru no longer cuts it, and the verb “see” in this case turns into mimasu.
But what if things were more formal still? What if you were in a business meeting, and you wanted to tell your boss about something you had seen with your own lowly eyes? To appropriately humble yourself in front of your boss, the verb “see” changes to haiken suru.
OK, now you’re in the same meeting, but you want to comment on something your boss has seen through eyes undoubtedly more honorable than your own. It’s no good referring to your boss with the disgraceful humility that you used for yourself, so the verb “see” in this case is go-ran ni naru, out of respect.
This is fun, right?
Now, same meeting, same thing seen by the same boss, but you need to mention what that boss saw to a business associate who works for another company. Your boss deserves respect, but a visitor from another company deserves even more respect, which drops your boss down into the mud with you. “See” reverts back to haiken suru.
Now you know a simple Japanese verb. Or you’re trying to forget it.
There is so, so much more to this than I can explain (or understand), and it’s part of what makes Japanese so infernally difficult. At the end of the day, you can produce a beautifully fluent sentence, but if you’ve misjudged the age or status of the person you’re speaking to or about, your word choice and verb conjugation are just flat wrong.
Everyone cringes.
It’s hard, if not impossible, for us foreigners to ever speak well. But as the stories from earlier show, it’s no walk in the park for the Japanese either.
Honorific language is known as keigo, and there’s been discussion about its influence for decades. The thinking is that keigo creates barriers between people, especially in the business context which may be better served by a freer flow of ideas.
Imagine trying to disagree with a superior when you’ve spent years sugarcoating every comment to him or her with layers of respect. Keigo may muzzle your disagreement, and the company loses a valuable new perspective as a result.
English tends to level the playing field. “I see.” “My sister sees.” “My boss sees.” “The prime minister sees.” I didn’t have to lower or elevate anyone to write those sentences. In Japanese, depending on a million elements of context, I would have.
Hence the stories above. Someone spoke to me in a cafe because no one was there to see her step outside her lane. A dentist wanted to say what she wanted to say, so she pursued a language where she could say it. A sophomore dismissed a freshman, probably because of his flippant verb conjugation.
I do think that keigo contributes something, though. For one, it seems to program conscientiousness into Japan at the grammatical level. Deference then is automatic, if a little distancing. Also, it constantly reaffirms the social hierarchy out loud, and you’ll never see people work together so well or so quickly as when their roles are clearly defined.
So like every big topic, it’s a double-edged sword. Strict social hierarchy provides order, but people feel hemmed in by order. The language is respectful, but it’s respectful by force.
As a humble language learner, I just wish there were fewer words for “see.” With all due respect.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
