This time of year, there’s a certain heavyset gentleman with a white beard and a trademark suit who can be seen on every corner.
This jolly old-timer is synonymous with Christmas, and his belly shakes when he laughs like a bowl full of… gravy? The holiday icon I’m talking about is of course Colonel Sanders.
The setting is Japan, where KFC has long been the go-to restaurant for Christmas dinner. Starting around Dec. 23, you’ll see lines at every KFC that stretch into the street. The demand is so great that the restaurant starts taking reservations for their Christmas buckets weeks in advance.
The BBC reported this year that the Christmas holiday accounts for about a third of Japanese KFCs’ yearly sales. It is impossible to overstate how big of a deal KFC Christmas is.
The tradition is undeniable, but the reasons why are a little less clear.
As best I can determine, KFC checks a few different holiday boxes for the Japanese. First of all, Christmas here is a holiday on the order of something like Valentine’s Day in the United States — people like to celebrate it, but the family doesn’t get together and no one’s off work. For that kind of medium-sized event, fast food fits the bill.
Secondly, Japan has seen western Christmas for years through television and movies, and they know that eating a bird is generally part of it. The crucial difference is that Japanese homes don’t have ovens. Microwave ovens, yes. Stovetops, sure.
But the huge majority of homes in this country lack true Butterball infrastructure. If turkey can’t be on the menu, chicken will get the job done.
Finally, you have to admit that there is a passing resemblance between Santa Claus and Colonel Sanders. The KFCs in Japan are equipped with life-size Colonel Sanders statues standing at the front doors, and come December, a Santa hat and a red coat on ol’ Harland really set a Christmassy mood.
KFC in Japan began capitalizing on all this back in the 1970s, and they have pushed Christmas dinner in ad campaigns ever since. Now, it’s like a kiss on New Year’s Eve or a necktie on Father’s Day — eating KFC on Christmas is just what you do.
But, for our home state in particular, it gets even better. When the Japanese speak about KFC, they don’t call it by those three letters. The shorthand for the restaurant in this country is simply “Kentucky.” You may legitimately hear Japanese people say things like, “Did you see the line to get into Kentucky?” or, “I had to hold it because all the bathrooms in Kentucky were full.”
Kidding aside, that makes the state a household name in Japan. Even Colonel Sanders is known as “Kentucky Ojisan,” (meaning “Uncle Kentucky,” or “Old Man Kentucky”). I don’t know that any other state has that kind of name recognition in Japan, though many here may not know it’s a state at all.
There’s one more Old Man Kentucky story that permeates Japanese culture. This one has nothing to do with Christmas, but it’s too fun to pass up. You baseball fans may already even know about “The Curse of the Colonel.”
The story revolves around Osaka’s professional baseball team, the Hanshin Tigers. Way back in 1985, the Tigers won the pennant in Japan’s Central League, and their fans went nuts in the streets of Osaka.
Part of the celebration involved thousands of Tigers fans crowded alongside the Dotonbori Canal which flows through the center of the city. One reveler would shout out the name of a Tigers player, and everyone would scan the crowd to find the person who most closely resembled that player. That look-alike would then joyfully run toward the railing and leap into the canal.
The system worked until they got to the name Randy Bass. Bass was a slugger imported from Oklahoma, and none of the Japanese celebrants looked like a giant, bearded white guy.
That’s when they noticed the Dotonbori KFC and its Colonel Sanders statue.
In the hysteria of the moment, the crowd rushed the KFC, made off with Sanders, and tossed him into the canal, a Randy Bass effigy.
If you check the record books, you’ll notice that 1985 was the last year the Hanshin Tigers won the Japan Series. This championship drought is widely attributed to the vengeance of Old Man Kentucky.
There was some hope in 2009 that the Curse of the Colonel would be lifted. That year, divers working on a construction project for the city happened upon Colonel Sanders at the bottom of the canal. They retrieved him in pieces — all but his left hand and his signature eyeglasses.
Some believe that Sanders will not lift his curse until his statue is complete. Forlorn Tigers fans still scan the water for glasses and a plastic hand.
All that is to say that Kentucky enjoys a strange place of prominence in Japan, elevated at the holidays, and somehow due to Colonel Sanders and his slight resemblance to both Randy Bass and Santa Claus. Weird but true.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a hankering for leftovers, and my fridge is still half full of Kentucky.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
