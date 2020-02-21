• The Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser starts serving at 5 p.m. at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Kentucky 54, Whitesville.
• The meal includes all-you-can-eat catfish fillets, baked potato or fries, coleslaw and homemade hushpuppies. Serving USDA farm-raised catfish.
• For to go orders, call 270-233-4332. All proceeds benefit the Whitesville Lions Club Charities.
• St. Martin Church will have a Fish Fry with bluegrass music from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, 5856 Kentucky 81. The menu features all-you-can-eat fresh Kentucky Lake catfish, french fries, coleslaw, white beans, homemade hushpuppies, tea or lemonade and dessert. Adults: $12; children $5; children under 5 free. Everyone welcome.
• The Owensboro Theatre Alliance’s spring musical, “Bring It On!” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
The performance is a collaboration between OTA and the theatre company comprised of students and faculty of Brescia University, Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro Community & Technical College. All proceeds will benefit the theatre clubs at Brescia, KWC and OCTC.
For more information, contact Rachel Whelan, director of public relations and marketing at 270-686-2110, or Dr. Amanda Dawson, assistant professor of speech and theatre, at 270-686-4296, visit www.facebook.com/events/458811731662175/, or purchase tickets from the RiverPark Center at http://bit.ly/OTABringItOn.
