• Director Todd Reynolds and music director Susan Dant will hold auditions for the musical comedy mystery “Something’s Afoot” 6 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
• The play is a take-off on the Agatha Christie-style mystery. The cast calls for adults of all ages and types. For more information, call 270-683-5333.
