• Director Todd Reynolds and music director Susan Dant will hold auditions for the musical comedy mystery “Something’s Afoot” at 2 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
The play is a take-off on the Agatha Christie-style mystery. The cast calls for adults of all ages and types. For more information, call 270-683-5333.
• The Owensboro Theatre Alliance’s spring musical, “Bring It On!” will be performed 2 p.m. at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
The performance is a collaboration between OTA and the theatre company comprised of students and faculty of Brescia University, Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro Community & Technical College. All proceeds will benefit the theater clubs at Brescia, KWC and OCTC.
For more information, contact Rachel Whelan, director of public relations and marketing at 270-686-2110, or Dr. Amanda Dawson, assistant professor of speech and theatre, at 270-686-4296, visit www.facebook.com/events/458811731662175/, or purchase tickets from the RiverPark Center at http://bit.ly/OTABringItOn.
