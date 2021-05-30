Do you have Olympic fever yet? If so, consult your doctor because it may be a symptom of coronavirus.
Here in Japan, Olympic news is coming so fast and furious that my commentary today may already be outdated. I submit this column six days in advance, so the Games may be canceled by now for all I know. You might be looking at a huge Mi Ranchito ad suspiciously in the exact shape of my column.
Assuming Olympic discussion is still relevant on May 30, however, I thought I’d discuss the steady flow of developments we’ve been seeing here.
The Olympic story begins back in the early days of COVID-19. In February 2020, when the virus was a new concern, the Diamond Princess cruise ship dominated the headlines. The ship suffered an outbreak of infections, and it sat quarantined in the Port of Yokohama for several weeks (10 miles from Tokyo), eventually surpassing 700 cases among its 3,711 passengers.
That dramatic story, and the general spread of cases around the world, generated intense skepticism about the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee both held the line, though, issuing statement after statement through early March 2020 that a delay was out of the question.
A Sports Illustrated headline from March 3, 2020 read, “IOC Spokesperson: Decision Made, the Olympics Will Go Ahead.” A communique from the IOC on March 17 acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, but went on, “...there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage.”
News dropped on March 23 that Canada and Australia would withdraw from the 2020 Games over virus concerns, and that seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
A joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee was released the following day, saying the Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.”
That took the issue off the boil for a year, moving it squarely onto the backburner.
Since March 2020, Japan has fared relatively well with COVID-19. The Japanese have religiously worn masks to counter disease for many decades, so there was no pushback against that useful precaution.
There’s never been much physical contact here (bows over handshakes), and in the end, for whatever combination of reasons, Japan simply didn’t experience the kind of coronavirus explosion that many other countries did.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Japan has faced four modest waves of infections. It just so happens that now, as the Summer Games approach for the second time, it’s as bad as it’s ever been. As of May 2021, the Olympic issue in Japan is officially on the boil again.
I should point out that, by American standards, Japan still isn’t dealing with much. The United States looks at Japan’s May peak of over 7,000 new cases per day and says, “Hold my vaccine.”
But in Japan, where the virus hasn’t truly run wild, 7,000 new cases a day is an emergency. Never forget that COVID-19 is capable of exponential growth. Thousands of cases can become tens of thousands in a few days’ time. If left unchecked, those tens of thousands of cases could develop into a full-blown America.
But back to Japan’s flurry of Olympic news.
Hospitals in some areas are reaching capacity, prompting the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association (6,000 physicians strong) to publish an open letter to the prime minister on May 14, asking him to call off the Games.
According to a report in the Kyodo News, the Olympics demand the services of 500 nurses as well as reserved beds in 30 hospitals. This when medical resources are stretched paper thin.
The general public seems to feel about as positive as the doctors. A Kyodo News poll released on May 16 found that 59.7% of Japanese people think the Olympics should be canceled. A day later, an Asahi Shimbun newspaper poll found that 83% think the Games should either be canceled or postponed.
A Reuters corporate survey added Japanese businesses to the chorus on May 21, claiming nearly 70% of Japanese firms support cancelation or postponement.
So, without the support of the medical community, the business community, or, well, the community, will the Tokyo Olympics happen?
Almost certainly.
First of all, Japan has been locking down ever-expanding regions for ever-lengthening periods of time through April and May. This has generated some of the Olympic ill will, I imagine (“How can we host the Olympics when we can’t even host a party?”), but the extensive lockdowns seem to be having an effect. The peak of the current fourth wave looks to be behind us, and theoretically, things could be calmer come summer.
The Japanese military has also been enlisted, as of May 24, to staff new mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka. Japan’s vaccination rollout has been woefully slow, but these centers should be a shot in the arm for shots in the arm.
These efforts may give the government just enough clearance under the low bar of their approval ratings to sneak to the opening ceremony on July 23.
And what if things get way worse? Well, they have that covered, too.
On May 21, when asked if the Olympics would continue even through a state of emergency in Tokyo, IOC Vice President John Coates had this to say: “Absolutely yes.”
So, finally, here’s my prediction for Tokyo 2020: Best-case scenario, they hold the Olympics. Worst-case scenario? They hold the Olympics.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.