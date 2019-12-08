Tom and Janice Conrey, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house with friends and family on Sunday, Dec. 8. They also are planning a trip to the Keys and Alaska.
Tom Conrey and Janice Jenkins were married Dec. 17, 1969, at St. Stephen Cathedral. The Rev. Robert Willett officiated the ceremony.
Tom is the owner of Tom Conrey Insurance, and Janice is a homemaker.
The couple are members of St. Pius X.
The couple have two daughters, Tina (Brian) Wright, of Owensboro, and Stephanie (Rob) Owens, of Bowling Green; and five grandchildren, Lydia Wright, Anne Marie Wright, Elizabeth Wright, Nate Owens and Katie Owens.
