Tommy and Galena Fulkerson
Tommy and Galena Fulkerson were married Jan. 15, 1955, at Calhoun Baptist Church with the Rev. James Baggett officiating.
The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their sons, Tom, David, Rob and John and their spouses at Lake Nolin.
Tommy owned Fulkerson’s Barber Shop for 50 years and was mayor of the City of Calhoun for eight years.
Galena was a teacher and school administrator for the McLean County Board of Education for 31 years. After retiring from the school system, she became mayor of the City of Calhoun for four years.
Eight grandchildren are the couple’s delight and four great-grandchildren an extra bonus of love.
Tommy and Galena thank God for all of His blessings during these past 65 years.
