Tony and Carolyn Clark celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an Amtrak trip to Coronado Beach and Palm Springs, California.
The couple were married April 26, 1969, at St. Peter of Alcantara Parish. The Rev. Martin Nahstoll officiated the ceremony. Mary Hines Clark was matron of honor, and Thomas M. Clark was the best man.
They are the owners of Tony Clark Real Estate.
The couple have two daughters, Angela Clark, of Owensboro, and Sara (Brad) Cunningham, of Louisville; and three grandchildren.
Tony and Carolyn are members of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
