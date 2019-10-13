Trees look beautiful and even sound good in advertisements, but buyer beware. Research the characteristics of the tree and if its growing requirements match your growing site; otherwise, you may wish you had avoided planting it. Trees listed in this article may seem appealing at first, but consider 5 to 20 years from now when they will break apart or have undesirable characteristics.
Hybrid poplar or cottonwood, Populus deltoides and all hybrids, are fast-growing and soft wooded trees. They are brittle, short-lived, prone to decay and are poor choices for the managed landscape. Additionally, the roots are on the surface. Furthermore, the leaves drop at the first hint of a drought. These trees have no fall color and are messy.
Mimosa, Albizia julibrissin, has pretty flowers in the summer but is plagued with disease and insect problems. The fast-growing tree has weak wood and is not reliably winter hardy. The leaves do not provide a fall color. The tree will come up from the roots and produce suckers.
Pin oak, Quercus palustris, is described by its scientific name "palustris" that means "swamp loving." This helps explain the stress seen on pin oaks in the urban landscape. They have also been greatly over-planted, and disease and insect problems have become significant.
The paulownia or princess tree, Paulownia tomentosa, has pretty pale violet flowers in April, but it produces a lot of litter. The large leaves can reach 5 to 10 inches long and wide. The seed stalks can be 8 to 12 inches long. Many times this tree is seen for sale in newspaper ads. It is a large tree reaching 30 to 40 feet and is not recommended for the maintained landscape around the home. It also has soft wood due to fast growth.
The water maple, Acer saccharinum, also known as the silver maple, is overplanted in the landscape. If a disease or insect affects this species, many trees in the landscape will be lost. Therefore, it is not a good selection. This is a large tree reaching 40 to 50 feet tall. It grows quickly, but the wood is soft. In addition, when the water maple tree is pruned, it does not compartmentalize well. If not pruned properly, extensive columns of decay develop.
Another disappointing characteristic of the water maple is the poor fall color. Furthermore, it has surface roots that need to be protected from the lawnmower.
Willows, Salix species, also grow fast and, therefore, are brittle and short-lived. They are prone to internal decay and produce surface roots. Leaves drop at the first hint of drought. Also, they have little fall color. Under a load of ice, the branches of the weeping willow (Salix babylonica) will bend but lack the strength to hold the excessive weight. The willows have shallow, extensive root systems.
White pine, Pinus strobus, although very common, is not performing well in urban environments. It must have a deep, well-drained soil to prevent white pine decline, a physiological problem due to undesirable growing conditions. White pine root decline, which is caused by a fungus, is another problem.
The white pine is fast-growing, so like many other fast-growing species, the wood is relatively soft. The side branches form a spiral around the trunk and are somewhat horizontal. This leads to high rates of branch failure or breakage. Once a tree begins to fail, it will continue to drop branches. Most pines have two needles per bundle; white pine has five. These additional needles hold more ice, resulting in additional damage.
Bradford Pear, Pyrus calleryana 'Bradford', will grow under almost any cultural environment essentially disease and insect free, but it is extremely brittle. Once they begin to break apart, usually at about 8 to 15 years, they should be removed. If you plant these trees, do not put them in parking lots or other sites where they will damage property when they break apart, and do not use them in large numbers.
Other cultivars of ornamental pears are available with wider branch angles than the 'Bradford,' but they are still brittle. Attention must be paid to competing branches for the central leader as well as a large number of branches forming in a similar location on the tree. Proper and judicious pruning will help these trees last longer, but 20 to 25 years may be the life span for an ornamental pear in this area.
The female ginkgo tree, Ginkgo biloba, should be avoided due to the smelly fruit. Make sure you are purchasing a male cultivar, which does not fruit. It would be heartbreaking to watch the ginkgo tree grow for 20 years and then have to cut it down due to the objectionable odor.
For more information about selecting trees for your landscape, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tip:
Before bringing houseplants inside to overwinter them, check for insects and diseases. Treat problems as needed. Aphids can be sprayed with insecticidal soap on most plants, but read the label first. On warm days, take the plant outside to spray it, and then bring it back inside before the temperature reaches 50 degrees F.
Upcoming event:
The last session of the horticultural crop High Tunnel Webinar will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office. The topic is organic management practices. Please call 270-685-8480 for more information.
