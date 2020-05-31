Warren and Elaine Lanham of Knottsville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30.
They were married at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville in 1970. Warren is retired from the Daviess County Fire Department. Elaine is retired from the Daviess County Clerk’s Office.
They have five children: Brian Lanham (Tina), Jennifer Priest (Bob), Daryl Lanham (Heather), Sharyl Barnett (Eric) and Kevin Lanham (Colleen); nine grandchildren: Michael, Kelsey and Austin Lanham, Kyle Ashby, Avery, Allie and Harrison Barnett and Wyatt and Sawyer Lanham; and three great-grandchildren: Rylee, Anderson and Addison Lanham.
