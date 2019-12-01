Wayne and Wilma Knott, of Whitesville, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip with their children and spouses to the Smokey Mountains.
Wayne Knott and Wilma O'Bryan were married Nov. 27, 1969, on Thanksgiving Day at Saint Lawrence Church. The late Rev. Lucian Hayden officiated the ceremony.
Attendants were Leon Knott, Larry O'Bryan, Beverly Aud and Brenda Howard.
The couple have three children, Lisa (Steve) Leonard, Dwayne (Rhonda) Knott and Jennifer (Shane) Hamilton; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Wayne retired from Aleris Aluminum, and Wilma retired from the Party Paper Place.
