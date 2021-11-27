My name is Justin Whittinghill, but in Japan I go by Jyasutin Uittinguhiru. Not by choice, obviously.
I’ve written here before about the difficulties of having a foreign name in Japan. Today, though, let’s focus on the positive. There are some non-Uittinguhiru names that work beautifully in both English and Japanese.
By way of example, let’s consider the actor Watanabe Ken. You may know him from his roles in blockbusters like “The Last Samurai,” “Batman Begins,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and “Inception.” So, did Mr. Watanabe adopt the Western-friendly name “Ken” just to boost his career in Hollywood? No, not at all. Ken is just a common Japanese name.
Watanabe Ken really lucked out, if you ask me. He’s an international film star with a given name that rolls off the tongue in several languages. I, on the other hand, am not an international film star, and my name causes great distress to many of the world’s people.
When a foreign word or name enters the Japanese lexicon, it is written with a special set of characters called katakana. (Side note for linguistics nerds only: Japanese makes use of three writing systems at the same time, all mixed together in any given text. One is kanji, which are the thousands upon thousands of complex characters that carry the real meanings of words. The second is hiragana, a slightly simpler script used for things like prepositions and adding tenses to verbs. The third is katakana, which is used for words of foreign origin. None of these three writing systems is technically an “alphabet,” by the way — hiragana and katakana are syllabaries, and kanji is a logography — but feel free to think of them as alphabets anyway. Apologies to all non-linguistic-nerds.)
My name, then, is rendered in katakana characters, which do their best to morph foreign sounds into Japanese ones, and I end up as Jyasutin Uittinguhiru.
If you’re a guy named Ken, though, you’re Ken everywhere. It’s a perfect sound-for-sound match whether you’re a Japanese Ken coming to the United States or a U.S. Ken going to Japan.
Japan, I should point out, doesn’t do the two-name thing that’s so common in other Asian countries. I’ve made a few good Taiwanese and Chinese friends over the years, for example, and here are their names: Jeff, Jasmine, Aubrey, Sophia, and Walker.
The practice in those places is to choose an alternate Western name for use only in Western contexts. Jeff, for instance, is called Chien-ting back in Taiwan. He told me that when he was five, his family traveled from Taiwan to the United States to visit an aunt and uncle who lived there. When he arrived in the United States, his uncle told him it would be easier for Western people to call him by a familiar name. “How about Jeffrey?” It has stuck now for 30 years.
Jeff says that a Western person calling him Chien-ting feels weird, at least for him. I gather it’s similar to being a lifelong Billy and someone suddenly firing a William your way. It just doesn’t feel right.
Others in Taiwan and China receive their alternate Western name from an English teacher in school, though some choose it for themselves, and others are given their alternate name at birth.
As a rule, the Japanese do none of this renaming. If a Japanese kid is named Katsunosuke, good luck to him wherever he may go.
(Side note for ‘60s R&B novelty song nerds: Can you imagine Katsunosuke in “The Name Game”? Katsunosuke, Katsunosuke, bo-batsunosuke, bonana-fanna fo-fatsunosuke, fee fi mo-matsunosuke, Katsunosuke! But I digress.)
I’m not advocating for either system, by the way. Having two entirely different names leads to paperwork and ID confusion, but force-fitting a single name into two very different languages plays havoc with spelling and pronunciation. Who’s to say which way is better?
In Japan, the solution to all these problems is a name that just happens to be common in both English and Japanese, like good old Ken. So, without further ado, here are the perfect crossover Japanese/Western names.
For the girls, the list goes: Erica, Anna, Hannah, and Maya. These four are common in both languages and have no huge pronunciation differences. Honorable mention goes to Naomi, Sara, Karen, Maria, Julie and Lisa. These are common enough in both Japan and the West, but the pronunciation is just slightly different.
For the boys: Ken, Kai, and Ray. All perfect matches. Honorable mention goes to Leo, Louis (Rui), and George (Jyoji).
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
