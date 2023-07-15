“It’s My Very Own Bags of Love,” often known as “Bags of Love,” is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to providing for displaced children through the support of local communities and the donation of essential-need items, among other items.
“ ‘Bags of Love’ is an outreach program for children that have nothing,” said Helga Wade, the local chapter director. “We make these bags and they have a (quilt) in there, they have toiletries according to age, and toys. We donate these Bags of Love to the Pitino Shelter and all the shelters that want them and need them.”
Wade and her team meet Wednesday mornings to stitch quilts and put the bags together.
“I find it very rewarding,” said Toni Long, one of Wade’s team. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I just love doing it from my heart, and to know that I can make the kids and people happy, it just makes me feel really good.”
The organization also gives bags to foster agencies and hospitals, while also making quilts for those in the hospital who have recently passed away, Wade said.
“I think it’s great,” said Margaret Bunch, also a member of the local group. “I’ve talked to people that have been in the hospitals. I know a couple of people that their spouses have passed away and they’ve gotten one of the (quilts). It means a lot to them.”
Whenever children are taken out of their home, or their mother leaves due to neglect or drug abuse, oftentimes the children have nothing, and not because of anything they have done, Wade said.
“We try to help them and make them happy,” she said. “(We want to) give them something to look forward to.”
Wade said that the bags are for kids ranging from infancy to 17 years old. The bags can contain various items, including a handmade quilt, personal care items and toys, with one large stuffed animal sticking out of the top of the bag.
“My main thing is about the children that are being taken out of their homes, and we just try to help them through this bag to get them started into a new home,” said Linda Fulkerson, a local group member. “(...) I think God is helping us all the way. I truly do.”
Wade and her team cut out small cloth squares to create a quilt and they gather Wednesdays to put them together, with Wade purchasing the toiletries that they put in the bags. Toys are donated.
“We have some people that will donate on a regular basis,” Wade said. “We have some that donate once in a while, and we have some people that buy materials and help
The organization is state-wide, with some operations in Canada. Because it is donation-driven organization, some chapters have been forced to close down in recent months.
“I’ll try to stay afloat for a while longer, but I may have to close too one of these days,” Wade said. “I can’t afford to spend all that. (...) Last week we gave away 16 bags, and each bag averages around $35-40. But that doesn’t count the bedding and a roll of backing that are ordered from the factory is $308.”
Despite the cost, she said the bags remain a project that she loves doing.
“It’s an expensive product, but it feels so good to make children happy,” Ward said. “The ones that go to the hospital, most of them are children that are transported to another hospital in a helicopter, and the parents can not go with them, so these children are pretty scared. They come to this conclusion that if they give them a bag when they get on the helicopter, it keeps them busy playing with the toys and taking the blanket and covering themselves up. Then by the time they get to Louisville or Nashville, they’re occupied and not scared anymore.”
Wade has been running the local chapter for about 11 years.
“If my health lasts, I want to do this for a while,” she said. “I have a hard time walking, but I’m okay. I’m happy so long as I can do something for the kids.”
The feedback from the community and the shelters have been positive, with photos of the bags being posted on Facebook, which sometimes leads to people donating toys, Wade said.
“We know that Jesus loves the little children, and we put everything into it to help needy families,” she said. “We just love children.
“I have four ladies that work with me, and they all love children. We want to do something for them to give them a little sunshine.”
Donations can be sent to 2288 Tamarack Road., Owensboro, Ky., 42301. Checks can be made payable to “It’s My Very Own,” with the note on the check being that the donation is for “Bags of Love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.