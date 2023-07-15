“It’s My Very Own Bags of Love,” often known as “Bags of Love,” is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to providing for displaced children through the support of local communities and the donation of essential-need items, among other items.

“ ‘Bags of Love’ is an outreach program for children that have nothing,” said Helga Wade, the local chapter director. “We make these bags and they have a (quilt) in there, they have toiletries according to age, and toys. We donate these Bags of Love to the Pitino Shelter and all the shelters that want them and need them.”

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.