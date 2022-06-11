“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” — Jeremiah 29:11 NLT
Do you remember a time from your childhood when you felt safe and comfortable in your own skin or environment?
What were you doing, who was your audience, were you with friends? Who were you with when you felt the safest and the most like yourself?
It may sound self-centered, but the answer can be telling.
Prior to the current age of helicopter parenting, our parents pushed us to the door in the morning, untied our tiny little boats from the house, and set us adrift for the day into a vast sea of unknowns.
Paddling our way around the neighborhood, stumbling through summer, searching for safe harbors and friends, till time to dock for the day.
As an inventive young childhood preacher, imitating television evangelists in my middle-class front yard, there was safety and security in the sticker bush church. The worrisome world wanted no part of the prickly way into our church.
My captive audience was compliant even though they sat upon a crusty mud floor. There was freedom and life during our services. The Good News of the Bible was still a mystery, but for some reason I was acting out my future serving God.
Who knew? God knew!
God has a plan and purpose for everyone. But satan uses fear as his weapon to stir us away from or squash our God given purpose.
Outside the sticker bushes, my world was scary, and 24-hour fear. Fear was a sickness passed child to child; a pandemic passed by the perverted people infiltrating the innocents.
It only takes one bad situation to change a child forever! Sadly, the testimonies of the children were dismissed as exaggerations or ignored completely.
The children soon developed a lack of trust of authority, and no wonder they feared almost everything! And truth, it was arbitrary.
On one occasion in elementary school an announcement came across the intercom for walkers. This message was for those walking home from school.
I sweat profusely as they told me to be on the lookout for a man in a white van trying to “kidnap” children. We were told to run if we saw the man in the van. Talk about terrifying! I was in the second grade.
Sprinting home the two miles in terrifying fear, gasping for air, I began pouring out fear to my parent. Back in those days, we were just encouraged to not get in the van, and they patted me on the head, and I felt like a puppy.
Can you imagine this scenario today?
There was a distinct disconnect between the fear I felt and what my parents understood about my fear. It seemed like a very scary world when you feel your life is undervalued.
I soon began to realize my training for navigating life was just beginning, and the security of the sticker bush church would become ground zero for self-development.
We continued climbing trees, jumping fences and metal trash cans, and running hard, divinely inspired to reach our God given purpose!
The training came in handy many times, running home from school with books in one hand, while pumping the other arm with purposeful strength, propelling myself to the safety of home.
The childhood church crew all grew up and went their separate ways. Their faces are etched in my memory, wondering if they found their way to Jesus like I did?
They were so young to experience so much fear. I pray they have exercised the demons who held them captive. We are born to live for Christ and with Him we can live in freedom from fear.
“We know how much God loves us, and we have put our trust in his love. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect. So we will not be afraid on the day of judgement, but we can face him with confidence because we live like Jesus here in this world. Such love has no fear because perfect love expels all fear.” 1 John 4:16-18
When we finally admit we desperately need Jesus, submit ourselves fully to Him, while willingly laying down our fears and pains, He will come in and mend our brokenness. “He heals the brokenhearted and bandages their wounds.” Psalm 143:7
Satan is ramping up his strategies against children because his time is short. He goes hard after children to rob them of their innocence.
He tries to hijack their God designed purpose in life to make them feel their bright future is hopeless. Our enemy is a sick, demented, perverted, evil, copycat, “little g” god want to be.
Yet, he recognizes how valuable these children are to the expansion of God’s kingdom.
Parents, grandparents, and care givers, pray over the children, and teach them to trust God. Show them that they are loved by Him and you. Invite them to share their fears, concerns, and frustrations. Have a loving ear.
Let them know you will be there for them and that they will be protected. Be their lighthouses, beacons of hope stirring them to the security of God’s provision and protection.
Secure the schools and make sure the children know they are protected. When we leave a crack, satan will find his way in. Don’t turn children into political pawns!
Taking away guns is not the answer, the thief will always have another weapon. In fact, our nation has allowed 63 million to die by convenience.
The world may seem gloomy, but the children bring the light of Jesus!
Woe to those who intentionally harm children! Woe to those who advocate abortion!
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.