Looks like we’ll have a new bank name to learn this summer.
Last year, Peoples Bank of Marietta, Ohio, and Limestone Bank announced plans to merge.
The merger was completed on April 30, and the Limestone branches will change their name to Peoples Bank on Aug. 7.
Louisville-based Limestone Bank came to the city in 2019, when it bought four branches of Republic Bank & Trust — including the two in Owensboro.
Republic came to town in 1990.
Less than two months after Tuesday Morning closed 250 of its stores — including the one in Owensboro — the company is closing all its remaining stores.
Who didn’t see that coming?
• Aldi, which opened a grocery on Kentucky 54 in 2014, is continuing to grow.
It said this week that it will open 120 new stores this year, giving it 2,400 locations.
And it will add nearly 2,000 new jobs.
• The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its new store at 3245 Mount Moriah Ave. today.
Check its Facebook page for a menu.
The company launched in 2013 and has stores in 18 states today.
• Prairie Farms launched its new Small Batch Premium Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars this week.
They’re available in vanilla, chocolate and strawberry and all dipped in chocolate.
• Building permits show a $764,056 remodel of the building at 3030 Highland Pointe Drive.
Maloney’s closed its restaurant there in December 2018 after 11 years.
Several months ago, Mr. B’s Pizza & Wings announced plans to open there with a Club 18 attached.
