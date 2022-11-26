We normally associate the origins of Thanksgiving Day with the Pilgrims’ first harvest.
But the practice of setting aside a day to give thanks for the blessings we as a nation have received actually begins with Abraham Lincoln.
After the battle of Gettysburg, as as the tide of the war turns toward the Union, Lincoln issues a proclamation for a national day of thanksgiving.
Since the fourth Thursday of November, 1864 we have gathered as families and friends to thank God for the blessings we have received. From the White House to the soup kitchen, we share much the same meal. It is our nation’s holy day.
What brought Lincoln, at a time when brother killed brother, to call us to thank God? The book “Lincoln’s Melancholy — How Depression Challenged a President and Fueled His Greatness” by Joshua Wolf Shenk suggests that Lincoln’s own struggles with depression enabled him to do so.
Before the advent of modern psychology, Lincoln found ways to cope with the depression and mental illness that characterized the Lincoln family. Chief among his weapons was his sense of humor, often aimed at himself. He found the good in all situations and overlooked the negative.
In her book “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin envisions Lincoln’s life in three parts: Promise, Failure and Redemption.
As a leader in the Illinois state legislature the young Lincoln undertook a massive project to build highways and waterways to enable farmers and merchants to market their products.
The expense of the project triggered a recession. Thousands lost their farms, banks failed, the state labored under the debt. As those he labored to help suffered because of his efforts, he shouldered the blame.
At the same time, he broke off his engagement of marriage to Mary Todd. Along with concerns about their compatibility he had little income to support a family. As he saw how she suffered from his decision, he suffered as well.
He plunged into a deep, near-suicide depression as friends removed razors and knives from his room. Two things grieved him most: he was not at that time a man who kept his word — to the people of Illinois, to Mary.
Secondly, he had done nothing for which he would be remembered. His sadness was so great, he said, that if it were spread out to each person on earth no one would ever smile again.
After a conversation with his best friend, he set out to rebuild his life. It would take over a decade.
He joined an older, seasoned lawyer and learned the law. Eventually he could support a family. Once again, he became engaged to Mary Todd. They married and had children. He learned how to be a father, something he had not experienced from his own father.
He began to develop his gifts. He studied literature, history, philosophy and even mathematics to discipline his mind.
He had the unique gift to comprehend complex issues and present them simply. He spoke from the heart and touched the hearts of his listeners.
He applied this discipline to his melancholy as well. His humor was infectious. Laughter, his own and that of others, saved him from the darkness of despair.
As the issue of slavery dominated and divided the nation, Lincoln was remarkably consistent: he sought to maintain the union of the states, first by keeping a compromise brokered by Henry Clay of Kentucky that contained slavery to the southern states and then through the Civil War.
By the end of his life, he was a man who kept his word and is remembered as the greatest president our nation has had.
The darkest time in my own life began while I served as pastor in a conflicted parish, became deeply depressed and resigned. I loved being a pastor and entered treatment to heal the depression and continue as a pastor. While in treatment, I saw things in myself that I preferred not to see.
The treatment center was located in the Washington, D.C. area and on free days I visited the various memorials.
The Vietnam War memorial touched me deeply. As I read the names of those who died in that conflict, my own face was reflected in the dark granite.
But it was several hundred yards away at the Lincoln memorial that I found solace. I climbed the many steps and stood before Lincoln, seated in a chair as he looks out.
On one wall is inscribed his Gettysburg Address, on another is his second inaugural address where he pleads for “malice toward none and charity toward all.”
On the lower level an exhibit shows the development of the memorial and its place in our history. It was here that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech.
I returned often. As I stood before the statue of Lincoln in my own inner darkness, I experienced a spiritual communion.
I have not served as pastor since. But each morning I pray to be in the right place at the right time. I believe that God puts me where I need to be, as I substitute in parishes, visit the jail, the hospital and the Heartford House or celebrate Mass in Spanish.
Romans 8:28 is true: God makes all things work for good. I now have the time and freedom to accompany a family as a member is dying. I can also attend to my addictions, my “thorns in the flesh” as St. Paul describes them.
In a time when we as a nation experience division, Lincoln might suggest that we be grateful that we have not reached the conflict that he faced.
