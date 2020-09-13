Haley Ling has always loved Owensboro’s Old Towne Center at 18th and Daviess streets.
And now, the Whitesville native has a store — Adorn Boutique — there.
The small center, built in 1976 by Whitaker-Stavis Construction, looks like the main street of a western movie town.
Shopping centers didn’t have to have a cookie cutter look, the company said 44 years ago.
“It was always my dream to own a boutique,” Ling said. “But I worked in banking, child care and doctor’s offices.”
Then, in 2017, she and her cousin, Andrea Mills, started having house parties to sell clothes.
A few months later, they opened Adorn in Hartford to learn a little more about retail.
“And seven months later, we opened this store,” Ling said. “We were ready to step up to a bigger market.”
Mills is no longer part of the business.
Old Towne Center “catches your eye when you drive by,” Ling said. “And there’s a lot of traffic on 18th Street.”
There are around 20 boutiques in Owensboro — maybe more.
“With stores at the mall starting to close, boutiques have blossomed in the past eight years,” Ling said.
In 2018, about the time Adorn opened, Forbes magazine wrote, “Small is the new ‘big box,’ and boutiques are cashing in on the market.”
It added, “Boutiques are successful because they’re more than just stores: They’re style educators. Many consumers don’t have the time or know-how to style themselves. Fashion is fickle, and they’re scared to try a new trend — until boutiques show them how. They walk in the store to be inspired, to shop with friends, and to feel good about themselves in their clothes.”
The pandemic hit small businesses hard last spring.
“I was closed for nine weeks,” Ling said. “But business really picked back up when I reopened in late May.”
She said, “The more into this (pandemic) we go, the more people are starting to get back out and shop. Business has come back. Women are just looking for something new and different. Women are women and pandemic or not, they’re going to shop.”
With so many people working from home, dressy clothing sales have slowed.
But Ling said she has that covered.
“I carry dressy clothes, but I carry casual clothes too,” she said.
She recently expanded into the second floor of the store.
“Having house parties helped us prepare for this,” Ling said. “But it was a lot of work and I was working full-time, too. We only did about 15 parties before we decided to open a store. I’ve always loved boutiques.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
