Just a few weeks ago, Puzzle Pieces hosted its sixth annual Owensboro Lip Sync Battle. Each year we somehow top the previous event, but this year was one for the record books.
We had more people in the room than ever before and hit capacity for the Owensboro Convention Center. We raised over $70,000 more than we did last year. We had an epic triple battle of previous champions to end the night.
After six years of putting on the Lip Sync Battle, I realized something for the first time. Our fundraiser, which has snowballed into such a large production and anticipated event, brings people together in a very special and unique way.
Relationships are formed that would never exist without the connection of something as silly as the act of lip syncing. Employees from local companies bond over the time they put in perfecting their routines.
Those teams form relationships with their opposition and feel a connection as they battle for a bigger cause. The teams that battle in a given year feel a bond as the Lip Sync they collectively beat the amount of money raised from the previous year.
That support translates to a level of giving back that you don’t find every day. This year, Lee Upton, a Kentucky Farm Bureau agent and a previous Lip Sync Battle champion, donated all of the funds that he raised — over $10,000 — to his competition, the Hose Handlers team, which in the past was made up of firefighters’ wives but transitioned to a group of friends this year.
The Hose Handlers’ team captain, Cathy Pickrell, lost her daughter to complications from a brain tumor in 2019 and this is the team’s purpose for giving back to local organizations like Puzzle Pieces. Lee wanted to honor Roxie and honor Cathy’s bigger purpose for battling in our fundraiser.
Cathy shared with me on my podcast that she has a mission to raise money in order to make an impact in our community and also keep Roxie’s name alive. It’s how she makes sense of tragedy and honors her daughter’s legacy. That stuck with me. So when I brought Lee and Cathy to center stage to recognize his donation to her team, I had the entire room chant in unison, “Roxie-Roxie-Roxie....”
It’s a moment I will never forget. The moment that Lip Sync Battle became bigger than my dreams.
Everyone in the room — from business sponsors to performers to attendees — gains a connection to not only disability awareness, but inclusion of ALL that can’t be found anywhere else. A night of funny dancing and impressive pyrotechnics masks a room full of people supporting others.
The audience of 2,000-plus people leave our fundraiser with an example of inclusion and acceptance of everyone and have a better understanding of their co-workers, neighbors, and community members in the future. They become better supporting advocates for others. They become the foundation for building a more inclusive community.
After such a large-scale event, I anticipate feedback that allows us to improve and come back better next year. But, each year some of the most important feedback we get is the “wow factor” of diversity and inclusion that happens naturally on stage.
Lip Sync Battle emcee Chad Benefield said it best in his WBKR blog article after our 2019 event. “For two entertaining and affirming hours, all of our differences were on display and celebrated. Our Lip Sync Battle teams were unique collections of spirits and beings. They represented multiple ethnicities and races, orientations, age groups, professions, religions and tax brackets. And, you know what? None of it mattered.”
Puzzle Pieces is proud to be able to create such a powerful and needed fundraiser to support our large operating budget, but we are extremely proud that our mission for inclusion and acceptance is being shared in such an impactful way.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
