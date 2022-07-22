Little Black Dress” night at Friday After 5 will offer a variety of music, vendors and activities tonight, July 22, on the banks of the Ohio River.
Little Black Dress is a national campaign founded by the Junior League of London in 2014 with the goal of “harnessing the power of social media to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices.” Since it was founded, the fundraising campaign has “replicated the initiative” in small, local communities.
Friday After 5, along with My Sister’s Keeper, will hold the “Keeper Karaoke” at the Atmos Amphitheater in McConnell Plaza, across from the Hampton Inn and Suites, to raise money for the newly-started women’s shelter.
“We are inviting anyone in the community, or outside the community, to come in (and) make a donation to sing,” said Angel Welsh, CEO of My Sister’s Keeper. “We’re asking for $5 a song, but any donation is accepted.”
All music and song selections will be handled by Blue Line Entertainment, an Owensboro company owned by Adam Johnston, a member of the organization’s board, Welsh said.
Welsh said money raised through the karaoke is crucial in being able to “get things done” that the shelter needs to do in order to officially open later this year.
In addition to having giveaways, they will have informational pamphlets available for those who want to learn more about My Sister’s Keeper.
“It’s a fun event to get people out in the community,” Welsh said.
“It’s family friendly, it’s kid friendly, so it’d be a great way for people to get educated on the shelter and have a really good time. We don’t care if they sing good or bad, we just want them to come out and sing,”
Jimmy Church and his dancers will perform from 6-9:30 pm. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
“Jimmy Church is a Friday After 5 favorite (and has been) for years,” said Francine Marseille, executive director of FA5. “He has a great band and (has) three young women that dance. It amazes me that he has the energy that he does … we’re excited to have him back,”
Consisting of horns, choreography, a “rhythm section” and the voices of Cinnamon and Spice, FA5 attendees are in for a high-energy performance, Marseille said.
“The band is a 10-piece entertainment entity,” Church’s website states. “In addition to performing the loved classic sounds of Motown, Jimmy Church is so well known for the new songs have been added into the show to also include well-known, loved selections from pop to rock ‘n roll.”
Also making a return is Glenn Funeral Home’s Hallelujah Fridays — previously known as Gospel on the River — at First Baptist Church.
The evening will be hosted by Brian Basham and will feature performances by the Childress Family and the First Baptist Church choir.
“We consider ourselves a ministry in that we share the gospel to people who are hurting and who are needing to hear about a savior,” said Teresa Lutz, a member of the Childress Family.
“We consider ourselves a ministry in that we share the gospel. We feel that’s our calling, our mission.”
The Childress Family includes the third generation of family members who have been “spreading the good news.”
“My family started this Gospel-singing ministry over 50 years ago,” Lutz said.
Dustin Taylor on the Rocks will be performing from 7-10 p.m. at Lure Seafood and Grille.
Reckless X, a hard rock cover band, will perform at the Romain Subaru Overlook stage.
Blackford Creek will play from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage.
Additionally, the VFW Post 696 is continuing its tradition to offer karaoke from 7:30 p.m. until midnight for those who “are in the mood to take the stage.”
