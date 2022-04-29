Live band karaoke hits The GhostLight Lounge on Saturday
The GhostLight Lounge, the entertainment bar attached to RiverPark Center’s Atmos Courtyard, will be having live band karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The live accompaniment will be brought to you by the band Galactic Foghorn, who have “stacked selection of songs” to choose from.
For more information, visit facebook.com/TheGLL or call 270-687-2770.
