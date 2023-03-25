John Ch. 13:31-35
Living authentically for Christ means you are a genuine, real, trustworthy, reliable and accurate representation of yourself while proclaiming to be Christian.
It’s a place of fearless living strengthened by an unending supply of God’s agape love, honoring Jesus inside and outside of the church building.
Authentically Christian people don’t pretend perfection, but participate in an honest process of becoming more like Christ each day. Authentically Christian people understand the grace of God and extends grace to others.
Being authentically Christian is to strive towards the mark of the high calling; we are not at the mark. We reach that mark when we die; so, each day we are alive, we strive.
Living authentically Christian creates an interactive relationship with God that is comprised of love, truth and faith; it makes you unstoppable.
The opposite of living authentically for Christ is living unauthentic. A Benedict Arnold. This is a derogatory term ascribed to someone who is not who they portray themselves to be.
Most Benedict Arnolds hide behind masks of fear and manipulation, concealing their motives. They spend a lifetime not living their true self out of fear that people won’t accept them, or manipulating to get what they want.
In John Ch. 13, the setting is just before Passover and Jesus knew time of the cross was drawing near. Jesus begins private teachings with his disciples, and the Father has made Him fully aware of what was taking place around Him.
Jesus knew Judas betrayed Him, and Jesus knew Peter would eventually deny Him.
Judas and Peter are Benedict Arnolds. Judas was the Benedict Arnold who manipulates, and Peter was the Benedict Arnold because of his fear.
They both had expectations of Jesus they felt He did not live up to. They expected Jesus to be this mighty warrior to avenge the Jews of Roman oppression through great military might. But that didn’t happen.
When Jesus didn’t use the oil from the alabaster box to sell and save the profit, that didn’t make sense to practical Judas. Jesus instead allowed the woman to wash His feet with the oil in preparation of His burial. At that point, Judas began to devise the plan to betray Him.
When Jesus corrected Peter in the Garden of Gethsemane for cutting off the ear of one of the arresting soldiers and Jesus voluntarily surrendered Himself over to the Roman soldiers; Peter left the Garden confused about who he thought Jesus was.
Out of fear, Peter denied Jesus. Even though Jesus knew Judas betrayed Him and Peter would deny Him; Jesus still loved them both. His love for them never changed because Jesus is authentic love. He is God’s gift of love to the world.
Part of Jesus’ purpose was for the disciples to understand true agape love through Him. Jesus set the example, and we are to unapologetically follow His example of love, not hiding behind masks of fear or manipulation, but truly living for Christ and being the embodiment of love.
Jesus is the genuine, real, reliable, accurate representation of God’s love to the world. Jesus is authentic love.
Don’t resort to fear or manipulation because fear and manipulation are not of God. Manipulation, fear and authenticity cannot occupy the same space or dwell together.
Fear is the opposite of faith, and manipulation is the opposite of truth. You have to be the embodiment of love, walk in truth and keep the faith.
I pray you choose love today. I pray you choose truth today. I pray you choose faith today. I pray you choose GOD and live authentically for Him today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.