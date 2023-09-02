Tim McGraw famously sang, “Someday I hope you get the chance to live like you were dying.”
This song explores a fascinating paradox: it isn’t until you are prepared to die that you truly begin to live. This paradox doesn’t find its origin in country music, but rather is expressed in the ancient wisdom of the apostle James. James wrote, Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. — James 4:13-14 ESV
If James were to have written the McGraw song, he might have sung, “Speak like you were dying.” Reflecting on the teachings of Jesus, James emphasizes that our words are the fruit of our faith, revealing and exposing what we truly place our hope in. Our talk communicates how we walk. But James’ point remains the same: life is best lived backwards with the end in mind.
You can’t truly prepare to live until you have prepared to die. James is not condemning planning for the future, but rather causing us to consider who we believe determines the future. James is not erasing personal responsibility, rather he is concerned with correcting our misguided belief that we fully control the outcome of our lives.
James wants us to know that the way of wisdom begins with a proper understanding of who is in charge.
Notice that James 4:13 deals with very basic questions of life, such as where they would live and what we should do. The problem was not the words themselves, but the attitude they revealed.
These words revealed an overestimation of themselves and an underestimation of God. We don’t even know what tomorrow will bring.
Without retirement plans, bank accounts or air conditioning, these first-century believers began to walk with a self-reliant swagger. Certainly 21st-century believers have nothing to worry about, right? Rather, I believe we need the wisdom of James even more as we are tempted to place our eternal hope in a fully funded 401(k), a large house or in political victory. Our words and our works show that deep down we often live like the whole universe revolves around us.
We are tempted to place our hopes in salvation through grind over salvation by grace.
Yet, the Bible teaches that God determines where and when we are born (Acts 17:26). God determined the boundaries of our nation, state and county and placed us in them. He ordains our family line (Romans 9:11). He decreed the end from the beginning (Isaiah 46:10).
God even governs the daily affairs of man. God rules over car wrecks and sickness, traffic delays and broken bones, breakups and nuptials. The Most High governs everything in the universe from the smallest atom to the massive asteroid in the farthest galaxy. Unlike us, God knows what tomorrow brings because God ordained tomorrow.
The path to wisdom begins with a great view of God because it leads us to a proper view of ourselves and our life. We are not the Hero of the story, God is. We are not meant to run the universe. We can rest easy because that role is always filled by the One who died and rose again.
This is the peace the gospel brings. Because Jesus lives, we can face tomorrow, no matter what happens. Once our eternity is secure, everything else will sit in its proper place. Once you are prepared to die, you can truly be prepared to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.