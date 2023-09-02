Tim McGraw famously sang, “Someday I hope you get the chance to live like you were dying.”

This song explores a fascinating paradox: it isn’t until you are prepared to die that you truly begin to live. This paradox doesn’t find its origin in country music, but rather is expressed in the ancient wisdom of the apostle James. James wrote, Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. — James 4:13-14 ESV

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.