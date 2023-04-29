And when his family heard it, they went out to seize him, for they were saying, “He is out of his mind.” — Mark 3:21 ESV

Living and loving like Jesus will never earn favor with the world. In fact, Jesus sinlessly lived and perfectly loved, yet He was rejected by the world. John 1:11 says, “He came to his own, and his own people did not receive him.” Even His own family rejected Him.

