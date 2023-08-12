My grandmother used to tell me that the tractor man slowing us down on the way to our destination might be an angel.

These boot-clad heavenly folks flung manure and mud, but to Nan, they also may have kept us from tragic ends or aligned God’s providential timing for our arrival at the Foodland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.