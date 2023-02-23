Those who know my story are usually the ones that say to me, “You are living out your purpose in life.”
The follow-up to that statement is usually the question: “How did you find it?” I get asked this more times than I can count. It seems like everyone is on the search for more.
If you keep reading, you will learn the four things I was able to identify or understand in order to discover my purpose. It could possibly help you in your journey. However, before you skip ahead, you must indulge in the “God moment” that happened when preparing this article.
Every morning, I spend time in a gratitude journal. In silence, I write what I am thankful for, and just recently I have added a daily devotional. I have always given the glory to God, and I am strong in my faith. However, I have never spent time in daily devotion, until a friend shared a small, sweet devotional book called Jesus Calling, by Sarah Young. Let me share today’s devotion with you, as I was preparing to find the words for this article, Finding Your Purpose.
My plan for your life is unfolding before you. Sometimes the road you are traveling seems blocked, or it opens up so painfully slowly that you must hold yourself back. Then, when time is right, the way before you suddenly clears — through no effort of your own. What you have longed for and worked for I present to you freely, as a pure gift. You feel awed by the ease with which I operate in the world, and you glimpse My Power and My Glory. Do not fear your weakness, for it is the stage on which My Power and Glory perform most brilliantly. As you persevere along the path I have prepared for you, depending on My strength to sustain you, expect to see miracles — and you will. Miracles are not always visible to the naked eye, but those who live by faith can see them clearly. Living by faith, rather than sight, enables you to see My Glory. (Psalm 63:2-5; 2 Corinthians 5:7; John 11:40)
My hope is today’s article plants a seed within you. Maybe you are searching for your purpose or working up the courage to shift into a new season of life. Whichever it is, allow me to share with you four tips I have discovered along my journey if defining and honoring my purpose, in the hopes it helps you to find yours.
Number One: Recognize what you’re saying yes and what you say no too. I can’t remember where I heard this statement, but it’s a good one. When you say “no” to something you are honoring your “yes.” I think all too often we tend to be the “yes” person to please everyone around us, because, let’s be real, who wants to let anyone down?
Number Two: Identify what it is you would continue to do without receiving anything in return. You will have to dig deep on this one! What sets your soul on fire and fills your heart with joy? Most of the time this is going to be something you have experienced in your lifetime that has made an impact on you.
Mine? Disabilities and softball! I love coaching, and although I found a way to get paid to coach, I totally would have done it without pay. I had amazing coaches growing up when I played softball, and I wanted to be able to make that same impact on young women. Then of course, disabilities. Growing up with my brother, Nick, who has a disability, I loved (even as a kid) bringing awareness on how to include and love Nick for who he was and not his disability.
Typically, most find their purpose through identifying their strengths, their life experiences, their God-given talents or what brings them the purest joy.
Number three: What allows you to be your most authentic self? Authentic self? I heard this phrase first from one of my favorite inspirational people, Oprah Winfrey. I like to explain this as allowing someone to see your heart in all you do. Your actions, words and gifts for others are a reflection of you. Find something that allows you to be all of you — not a “fake” version of who you are.
Number four: Relationships are everything — build, create and grow them. No matter if you’re an introvert or extrovert, relationships fuel the soul in order to fulfill your purpose. Every person you meet along your journey matters. Center each relationship around how you can impact that person’s life more than how they can benefit you. This does take a balance, because you must also find those people who in return will make you the center of their impact.
I leave you with this: Don’t be searching for your purpose in the wrong places. Become present in your current journey. I think all too often people are waiting for someone to tell them what their purpose is in life or they think it’s a magical feeling that will come to them in their dreams. If you don’t have the ability to self-reflect and be present with your inner joy, then start there first. You have to know YOU, before you can know your purpose.
