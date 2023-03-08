TRINITY WILLIAMS

Math and science teacher Katie Williams stands in her classroom at Trinity High School in Whitesville, where she has been teaching for 52 years.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Katie Williams, math and science teacher at Trinity High School, has been teaching for 54 years, with 52 of those at the school, and it’s the fulfillment of a dream she had as a child.

“When I was between 7 and 12, I just wanted to be a teacher,” she said.

