Monastery Superior Mother John Mary waves to those in attendance for a groundbreaking ceremony for cloister walkways and a Holy Family Wing on Sept. 10 at the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery in Whitesville.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Mother John Mary, superior of the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery near Whitesville, celebrated her silver anniversary in religious life on Tuesday.

She’s in her seventh year of leading the 14-member order.

