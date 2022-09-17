Mother John Mary, superior of the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery near Whitesville, celebrated her silver anniversary in religious life on Tuesday.
She’s in her seventh year of leading the 14-member order.
A week ago, the order broke ground on a $3.95-million expansion, adding a Holy Family Wing, cloister walkway, a chapter room, a community room, a fitness room and a foyer museum.
At the time, Mother John Mary said the monastic community is at a unique point in its history when “we need to pass on the beauty of our charism to our younger members and to care for our elder sisters.”
In July, ABC News reported, “In 2022, there were reportedly fewer than 42,000 nuns in America, which is a 76% decline over 50 years. At the rate sisters are disappearing, one estimate said that there will be fewer than 1,000 nuns left in the United States by 2042, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.”
But the Passionist Nuns are seeing success with having younger women join the order.
“There are 14 of us here,” Mother John Mary said. “We are blessed with more younger women joining. We have six under 40. Three aspirants are in their 20s. An aspirant is a woman who is seriously discerning joining our monastery. And a postulate is in her 20s. That’s really good.”
The Whitesville monastery is one of four Passionist monasteries in America.
The other three have four, six and seven members.
There are about 40 monasteries worldwide.
Mother John Mary’s road to her silver jubilee began when her name was Teresa Reed and she lived in Elberfeld, Indiana.
“I originally felt the call in grade school,” she said.
But she felt it less in middle school and high school.
And then in college, she began living by faith again.
“God chooses us,” Mother John Mary said.
She said she looked at other orders.
“I thought I would join a more active community,” Mother John Mary said. “But a friend was looking at this monastery, so I did too. She ended up not joining, but I did. That was in 1995.”
Two years later, she took her vows.
When she selected her new name, she chose John for the “beloved disciple.”
“We all take a form of Mary as our name,” Mother John Mary said.
“I never thought I would be part of a cloistered community,” she said. “But I am so grateful for this calling.”
The nuns pray eight times daily for the county, the state, the country and the world.
The Passionist Nuns have been in Daviess County since 1946.
They were originally where the Boulware Mission is on Wing Avenue.
But in 1995, they moved to a 170-acre wooded retreat on Crisp Road.
There is a retreat house for people who want to visit the monastery to pray, rethink their lives and seek what God calls them to do.
It has 12 rooms with twin beds and a private bath.
It is open to individuals, married couples and groups of all Christian faiths.
