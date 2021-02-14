Local FFA and 4-H programs were among the benefactors of last year’s state “Ag Tag” initiative that saw an increase in participation from Daviess County farmers despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the 2020 Ag Tag report, Daviess County generated $21,680 from 2,186 donations of $10 per agriculture license plate out of 3,064 total tags. That was nearly a 71% participation rate — up 2% from the previous year.
It’s during February that farmers and other agricultural providers receive their renewal notices for farm vehicle license plates from the county clerk’s office.
Richard House, chief deputy of the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, said there is the annual required $21 licensing fee per ag plate but there is a $10 additional donation, taking the cost to $31.
House, however, said farmers can opt out of the $10 if they choose.
“Some farmers will allow us to renew all of (their vehicles) at $31 apiece; some will just renew one tag at the extra $10,” House said. “Most participate on at least one tag.”
Proceeds from the $10 donation go to the Ag Tag fund and are then divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA).
According to the clerk’s office, agriculture license plates are open to “any owner of a non-commercial motor vehicle with a weight between 26,000 and 38,000 pounds required to be registered on Kentucky Highways, and a farmer engaged in the production of crops, livestock or dairy products and may be used in transporting persons, food, provender, feed, machinery, livestock, material and supplies necessary for his farming operation and the products grown on his farm.”
For Stacey Potts, Daviess County Extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, the state’s Ag Tag program makes a difference by helping offset costs for club participants. Daviess County 4-H received $3,613 from the 2020 donations.
“We use that money to help send kids to 4-H camp, pay for our Achievement Banquet … and 4-H has required leader training that we can help support with that money,” Potts said. “…I think we make good use of our money and it’s money that we’re not out there having to fundraise.”
The three FFA programs from Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic high schools split $3,613 with each receiving $1,204 from the 2020 Ag Tag fund.
Craig Howard, an FFA adviser at DCHS, said the Ag Tag money couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Our fundraisers have been limited because of the pandemic going on so any amount given is greatly appreciated,” Howard said.
Aaron Tucker, an FFA adviser at Apollo, said FFA is considered an extracurricular activity, which means funding for its expenses has to come from fundraisers or other sources such as the Ag Tag program.
“We can’t use anything from the school board for FFA,” Tucker said. “...Daviess County had an increase but there were several counties that had a decrease ... so I thank the farmers here for supporting us.”
According to the KDA, Kentucky farmers donated $611,743 to the Ag Tag Program in the 2020 fiscal year that ended June 30. Within the state, there are 14,500 Kentucky FFA members in 161 FFA chapters.
“Year after year, Kentucky farm families step up to support our premier youth agricultural organizations and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” said Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Since I have taken office, we have made a concerted effort to increase the visibility of this program and have raised nearly $3 million as a result. I am appreciative to each and every agricultural producer for supporting this fund during this critical time.”
